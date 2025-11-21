Lionsgate dropped a pretty thorough teaser for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping to mark one year until its theatrical release. While the tease doesn’t offer much in terms of plot or storytelling, we do know that it’s the 50th annual Hunger Games, that General Snow has aged from Tom Blyth to Ralph Fiennes, and that Joseph Zada will someday grow up to be a burned-out Woody Harrelson. If The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was the Hunger Games Origins: Snow, then Sunrise on the Reaping is Hunger Games Origins: Haymitch. Although I’ll concede it’ll be amusing to see Jesse Plemons playing a young version of Phillip Seymour Hoffman. If only judging from the teaser, this does look like “Uh… here’s another Hunger Games?” as if that’s enough in the abstract.

It’s worth remembering the ways in which The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes set itself apart from the four previous Katniss Everdeen films. Hell, I’d argue the 2023 prequel is the best film in the series thus far, offering a compelling “bad romance” villain origin story that reckoned with the franchise’s complicated pop culture legacy. Spoiler: The real villain was Hillary Clinton! As such, I hope I’m reading too much into Francis Lawrence’s CinemaCon statement last March, in which he said (paraphrasing) that this film would be closer to the original four films. You mean the one that was leggier than Harry Potter 1 and Frozen II in terms of pre-Thanksgiving YA tentpole releases? Yes, it earned $337 million globally on a $100 million budget, including $166 million domestically from a $44 million debut.

