'Solo Mio,' Stray Kids and 'Dracula' Score Big(ger) Box Office For Small(er) Studios As Hollywood Fumbles Super Bowl Weekend
With Tinseltown mostly taking a holiday, the likes of Angel Studios, Vertical, and Bleecker Street soared to comparative commercial highs.
One of these days, Hollywood might again remember that there’s gold in them Super Bowl weekend hills. I’m old enough to remember that 2006-2013 run when Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds and Taken could open on this weekend with over/under $30 million domestic debuts, while the likes of Chronicle, When a Stranger Calls, The Woman in Black and Warm Bodies could post $20 million-plus openings. I’m old enough to remember when She’s All That became a definitive example of the late 1990s/early 2000s YA boom with a $16 million opening weekend. I’m not quite old enough to remember when Vice Squad and The Seduction each nabbed $2.1 million openings in 1982. However, both films are (obviously) now available on Tubi, and their inflation-adjusted $8 million debuts would be almost enough to top the box office on Super Bowl weekend 2026.
I am sympathetic. We haven’t had a true-blue breakout on this, uh, “holiday weekend” since Warm Bodies ($20 million) in 2013. And some of that can be attributed to studios slating biggies just before (Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016, The Maze Runner: The Death Cure in 2018) or just after (Fifty Shades Freed in 2018, The LEGO Movie Part 2 in 2019) the game day weekend. And that’s not even counting the years (including 2026) for which Super Bowl weekend arrived just before Presidents’ Day weekend. Nonetheless, beyond just the above-noted examples of concurrent game day glory and box office fortune, every “bad weekend” is only such until one studio bucks the odds and launches a champion. Money is made by the films that show up. And with the bigger studios mostly taking the weekend off, the little(r) engines showed that they (relatively) could.