Sadly, not called Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels or The Super Mario Bros. Super Sequel …

We can stop calling Universal’s upcoming video game sequel “the untitled Super Mario Bros sequel.” The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is now set to debut theatrically in North America (and much of the world) on the week of April 3, 2026, while dropping in Japan on April 24. Along with its overall global fortune ($575 million in North America) and glory ($1.36 billion worldwide), the Illumination toon earned $102 million in Japan, for… obvious reasons… becoming the sixth most significant Hollywood import behind Avatar, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Frozen and Titanic.

I’ll assume that Sony is hoping for similar fortune and/or glory in Japan with Wes Ball’s The Legend of Zelda in March 2027. However, presuming it performs relatively well in most other territories, Japanese grosses on par with Maleficent ($67 million in 2014) would be excellent for an import. As expected, Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and Kevin Michael Richardson will reprise. The only real “news” is two-fold.

First, they didn’t fashion a grimmer, darker sequel that challenged its predecessor’s aspirational hero’s journey fantasy and go super-meta by calling it Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels. Second, although this is merely educated speculation, it appears that Nintendo, Illumination and friends won’t be playing in the Super Mario Bros. 2 sandbox. As elderly NES fans know, the second Super Mario Bros. video game, at least in North America, was a retrofitted version of Yume Kōjō: Doki Doki Panic, resulting from the Japanese Super Mario Bros. 2 being deemed too challenging for the North American market.

Later released in Japan as Super Mario USA, it features characters (like the evil Wart), plot lines (the game is essentially Mario’s very trippy dream) and iconography that have remained at least somewhat exclusive to that installment. Some of the more colorful antagonists, like Bomb-omb, Shy Guy and Birdo, have defected into the conventional Super Mario Bros. games. Moreover, the notion of Luigi being tall and thin compared to the shorter and stouter title character originated in this second offering. Regardless, it was an early example of a franchise trying something outside the lines only to retreat to comparative familiarity in most future installments.

Assuming they aren’t going to surprise us all by casting Denzel Washington as Wart (I say only half-jokingly), I wonder if Illumination will eventually journey to the “ate too many mushrooms before bed” world of Subcoon if only as a way to offer a variation on the established “Mario fights Bowser for the soul of the kingdom and the heart of the princess” formula. To be fair, the last time a quirky, comedy > action, set-in-its-ways fantasy franchise cosplayed John Carter, we got Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.