Out of the ruins, out of the wreckage…

Can’t make the same mistake this time.

It’s not 2016 anymore. If there’s any specific lesson to take from the shockingly poor opening weekend for WB and DC Studios’ Supergirl, it’s that. The second DC Studios movie earned $18 million on Friday, including $7.8 million in pre-weekend preview grosses, for what could very well be an under-$40 million domestic debut. And with mixed reviews, a B- from CinemaScore and plenty of big movies (Minions & Monsters, Moana, The Odyssey) coming down the pike, well, the $84 million domestic finishes of The Marvels (off a $48 million debut in late 2023) and Birds of Prey (off a $33 million launch in early 2020) now look aspirational. I don’t mean to highlight two other female-led Marvel/DC flicks, but that’s still preferable to the $73 million final domestic total for Morbius (off a $39 million launch in early 2022).

With $29 million worldwide and little heat from any other markets, getting past $80 million globally for the weekend seems almost aspirational. I’ll happily eat crow if it legs out, but the possibility of a final gross closer to Green Lantern ($226 million) than even The Flash ($272 million) is now in play. Whether the much-reported $310 million breakeven point for the $170 million film is accurate (no back-end bonuses, natch) is now less than assured. Regardless, you don’t make a Supergirl movie to break even. In terms of “conventional wisdom versus actual wisdom,” this one might earn less globally than Wuthering Heights ($245 million, albeit on an $85 million budget) and may gross less overall than The Devil Wears Prada 2’s $217 million global opening weekend. The DC/Marvel superhero boom is over, and it has been for several years.

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