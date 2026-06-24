Supergirl (2026)

- 107 minutes

- rated PG-13

- Directed by Craig Gillespie

- Written by Ana Nogueira

- Produced by James Gunn and Peter Safran

- Starring Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Momoa, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham

- Edited by Tatiana S. Riegel and Fred Raskin

- Music by Claudia Sarne

- DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, Safran Company

- Opening June 26, via Warner Bros. Pictures



Supergirl most reminded me of watching Renfield after Invisible Man. The Leigh Whannell chiller, starring Elisabeth Moss as a traumatized domestic abuse victim tormented by the unseen presence of her presumed-dead ex-boyfriend, made good on a post-Dark Universe promise to offer genuinely scary movies that loosely (at best) co-existed in different genres amid differences in size and scope. Cut to early 2023, and Chris McKay and Ryan Ridley’s elaborate fantasy romp, starring Nicholas Hoult as the long-suffering servant of Nicolas Cage’s Count Dracula, felt like a repurposed leftover from the Dark Universe days. It was a needlessly expensive, larger-than-life, generic action-adventure comedy that, as was the implied purpose last time out, treated its marquee characters like superheroes. Supergirl is much better than Renfield, and I certainly take no issue with its $170 million worth of production value and spectacle. But as a follow-up to last year’s of-the-moment Superman, it feels like a rehash of yesterday’s heroics.

As implied in Superman’s epilogue, Kal-El’s younger cousin (Milly Alcock) has flown to faraway planets where, due to their proximity to a red sun (which makes Kryptonians entirely unsuper), she can actually get drunk for the purpose of not-quite celebrating her 23rd birthday. No sooner has she slumped into a random seat at a random dive when a young, angry teen (Eve Ridley) enters the establishment and announces that she’ll trade her father’s sword to whoever will join her and slay arms dealer and human trafficker Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), who has just butchered her entire family. Kara has no interest in joining this revenge quest, but complications ensue, and her dog, Krypto, gets shot with one of those “will kill you in three days and only the villain has the antidote” poisons. So, it looks like the Girl of Steel and the vengeful orphan have a shared purpose and a common enemy.

This Craig Gillespie-directed and Ana Nogueira-penned action drama is not remotely “small scale,” especially not when you remember the trend of Hollywood offering much cheaper and smaller female-fronted superhero spin-offs like Elektra and Supergirl only after bigger but ill-received male-skewing movies like Daredevil and Superman III. Yes, there is a modest decline in scope and stakes. The latter is fine, as our caped heroine (with Alcock, delivering an A-level star turn in a B-at-best movie) and the newly orphaned Ruthie, with whom she reluctantly aligns, are mostly concerned with settling personal scores or solving personal problems. However, after those two and the main heavy (with Schoenaerts delivering an off-the-cuff menace with casual cruelty), the next four biggest characters are Kara Zor-El’s parents (David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham) in the film’s grim past-tense, “Kara watches Krypton’s initial survivors slowly succumb” flashbacks, David Corenswet’s cameo-ing Superman and Jason Momoa’s awkwardly inserted intergalactic bounty hunter known as Poochie Lobo.

Even noting the intent to adapt Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s 2021-2022 comic arc “Woman of Tomorrow,” there is a certain unavoidable deja vu. Come what may, we’ve got yet another grimly damaged superheroine (Elektra), anti-hero (Birds of Prey) or non-powered hit woman (Gunpowder Milkshake, Kate, Proud Mary) who somewhat rediscovers her humanity (Gloria) and/or drive (Aliens) after being forced to protect an imperiled child. Some of those films are noticeably better than others. Anyone else side-eyes Birds of Prey, and I’ll rip their lungs out. Plus, unlike at least one of the male-skewing variations (Logan), at no point does Supergirl sit down and watch the very film on which it’s riffing while a wise mentor points out the thematic similarities. Although I’ll admit that scenes during which Corenswet’s Superman forces his cousin to watch True Grit (either adaptation) while pointing at the screen and shouting “Get it? Get it? Do you see?!” would’ve been hilarious.

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