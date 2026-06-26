The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

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Travis Earl's avatar
Travis Earl
8h

Well, well, well turns out Gunn’s not God’s gift to DC like he said he was. Just keep James “Dial of Destiny” Mangold away from my beloved Swamp Thing before DC is rebooted… again in two weeks.

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