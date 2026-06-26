God, I was so optimistic a year ago, what with Superman opening to $125 million amid solid reviews and decent buzz from general audiences and outside-the-bubble “civilians.” WB responded on that mid-July Tuesday by dropping an “early” teaser poster for Supergirl. The poster played off Milly Alcock’s memorable end-of-movie introduction as a trenchcoat-wearing, devil-may-care, apparently intoxicated superheroine who still let her disobedient puppy playfully beat the superpowered stuffing out of her. As the decent hold for Superman’s second weekend showed that the film was playing even to the non-fanbase audiences, it certainly looked like Supergirl would be a potential breakout spin-off, or at least would benefit from being a rare female-led superhero movie that wasn’t having to follow in the footsteps of a mostly-disliked male-skewing predecessor.

Cut to June 26, 2026, and Supergirl flies into theaters with mixed reviews (59% and 5.3/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) and not-quite Wonder Woman-level buzz. As such, while a $7.8 million total in pre-weekend domestic preview screenings isn’t automatically cause for alarm, nor is it reason for celebration. The good news is that it’s better than both Morbius’s $5.7 million Thursday gross in April 2022 and The Marvels’ $6.6 million preview totals from November 2023. The bad news is that it’s not much better than Joker: Folie à Deux’s $7 million pre-weekend total in October 2024, and it’s actually below the $9.7 million figure from The Flash in June 2023. All of these films opened with between $37 million and $55 million.

Just running the math with these comps positions Craig Gillespie’s $170 million sci-fi adventure for an opening weekend between $40 million and $56 million, the latter of which (if it has Thursday-to-weekend legs closer to The Marvels than Morbius) would qualify as a measured win especially if A) it’s leggy after the first 24 hours and B) consumer buzz ends up better than the critical consensus. Still, even Thursday-to-weekend legs on par with Superman, Fantastic Four and Deadpool & Wolverine still put it in the $40-$55 million range. However, using other recent examples of a fan-focused fantastical IP offerings, preview-to-weekend legs akin to Mortal Kombat II ($39 million/$5.2 million) and Backrooms ($80 million/$10.4 million) would at least put Supergirl closer to $60 million.

The picture has earned $5.2 million in its earliest overseas debuts, bringing its worldwide total to $13 million. Hope springs eternal, but as a general rule, studios won’t make big-budget DC/Marvel superhero flicks to bank on hope. And, presuming the much-reported $310 million break-even figure is true (not much in the way of back-end box office bonuses for this one, natch), they don’t make movies like Supergirl just to break even. Meanwhile, Paramount’s Jackass: Best and Last, which is apparently (sight-unseen) a glorified clip show as much as a series finale/end-of-the-line epilogue, earned $1.2 million in preview grosses for what should be around $10 million for the weekend. That’s understandably well below even the $23 million debut of (“Courage Now… truth always…”) Jackass Forever in February 2022.

Jackass Forever was seen as the ‘one last ride’ entry, complete with a loose hand-off to younger and more “not just a white guy” would-be pranksters. This one, mere $10 million budget aside, is akin to selling Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as “one last hurrah, cause Indy is old and less in-tune with the world around him” 15 years after audiences showed up for that same pitch in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. On the plus side, Scary Movie has crossed $100 million in North America, becoming the first R-rated live-action “just a comedy” to do so since, offhand, Girls Trip in 2017 and Hustlers in 2019. I wonder what Scary Movie, Hustlers and Girls Trip have in common…?

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