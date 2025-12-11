No, that much-shared report arguing that WB’s Supergirl cost $200 million did not jibe with what it had heard, that it was cheaper than Superman, but (I was assured) not another female-led follow-up that’ll be a downgrade in terms of production value and big-screen spectacle. This first look teases a pulpy, appropriately colorful sci-fi actioner that distinguishes between these respective incarnations of Kara Zor-El and Kal-El without denigrating either Kryptonian. I could whine that it’s another female-led actioner that’s seemingly about protecting a kid, and that (while appropriate and effective) this trailer’s use of Blondie’s “Call Me” is another example of selling a new movie with very old music. But why carp over a good trailer for a film I’ll likely enjoy?

The two most notable things about director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Ana Nogueira’s Supergirl are that it represents two embarrassing milestones. It’ll be the first solo Marvel or DC superhero film that isn’t a period piece (Wonder Woman), a prequel (Black Widow), or an ensemble flick (Birds of Prey) since Elektra in 2005. Concurrently, as noted in June, it’ll be the rare female-led Marvel or DC movie (alongside Captain Marvel) that isn’t forced to overcome the burden of a recent male-skewing failure. This isn’t the cheaper (and contractually obligated) Elektra arriving after the not-terribly-beloved Daredevil, or even Helen Slater’s Supergirl arriving not after the first two successful Superman flicks but the mostly-rejected Superman III. This Milly Alcock-starring sci-fi actioner will benefit from a well-liked, well-received Superman.

