'Superman 2' Gets Title, 'Wuthering Heights' and 'Bone Temple' Drop Trailers, 'Housemaid' Nabs Earlier Release and More
'Man of Tomorrow' should be treated as 'Superman II. 'Naked Gun' and 'Freakier Friday' did their part to boost the big-screen comedy, and why opening 'The Housemaid' against 'Avatar 3' might work.
In tonight’s “Too much to pontificate about in too little time” newsletter…
Were fans satiated by 28 Years Later, or will they still crave The Bone Temple?
Wuthering Heights is just one of several high-profile biggies from Warner Bros. for 2026 that happen to be centered on women.
Lionsgate positions The Housemaid as this year’s Sisters.
Superman: Man of Tomorrow - As LL Cool J might say, just call it a sequel (cause we’ve been here for years, rocking our peers and/or putting suckers in fear)
The Naked Gun garnered media attention, but Freakier Friday generated money. Both were successful enough to do their part in “saving” the theatrical comedy.