In tonight’s “Too much to pontificate about in too little time” newsletter…

Were fans satiated by 28 Years Later, or will they still crave The Bone Temple?

Wuthering Heights is just one of several high-profile biggies from Warner Bros. for 2026 that happen to be centered on women.

Lionsgate positions The Housemaid as this year’s Sisters.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow - As LL Cool J might say, just call it a sequel (cause we’ve been here for years, rocking our peers and/or putting suckers in fear)