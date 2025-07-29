As Superman passes $500 million globally and the unadjusted $291 million domestic total of Man of Steel, it’s worth looking at what went right compared to the 2013 flick and 2006’s Superman Returns. While likely to sell fewer tickets and earn less in raw global grosses than Zack Snyder’s ambitious but divisive “sci-fi first contact meets biblical epic” predecessor, James Gunn’s “third time’s the charm” reboot is inspiring the general audience interest and post-Batman Begins excitement that eluded the last two reboots. What did go right this time? Among other variables, Gunn took one key lesson from James Bond: Change the world, not the character.

