In today’s must-read (under pain of torture) Friday box office analysis…

Taylor Swift’s latest theatrical commercial will win the weekend with a more-than-good-enough over/under $35 million domestic debut.

Dwayne Johnson’s underdog sports biopic gets KO-ed.

Audiences mostly skip the return of Avatar: The Way of Water.

One Battle After Another is holding fine, but the excitement remains contained.

Gabby’s Dollhouse to drop a demonic 66%