Taylor Swift Rocks Box Office With $16M Friday But The Rock's Oscar Gambit Flops
Even by A24 standards, a $2 million Friday and likely $6.5 million weekend is pretty bad for Dwayne Johnson's seemingly mainstream 'The Smashing Machine'.
In today’s must-read (under pain of torture) Friday box office analysis…
Taylor Swift’s latest theatrical commercial will win the weekend with a more-than-good-enough over/under $35 million domestic debut.
Dwayne Johnson’s underdog sports biopic gets KO-ed.
Audiences mostly skip the return of Avatar: The Way of Water.
One Battle After Another is holding fine, but the excitement remains contained.
Gabby’s Dollhouse to drop a demonic 66%
The Conjuring Universe declares that, to quote another old film that got a theatrical rerelease this weekend, “I’m… invincible!”