A24’s Eternity earned $616k (-58%) after a $1.45 million opening day. A24’s romantic dramedy, which I’m intending to see tonight, stars Elizabeth Olsen as a recently deceased woman who gets to heaven and has to choose with which of two husbands (Callum Turner’s died-in-war spouse or Miles Teller’s grew-old-together spouse) she will spend eternity. That seems like a rather unheavenly “Sophie’s Choice”-type situation, but I digress. Co-written by Patt Cunnan and David Freyne, with Freyne directing, the well-reviewed (76% and 6.9/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) high-concept offering was the highest-tested film in A24’s history. Yes, even higher than It Comes at Night! I jest, but Eternity should end the long holiday weekend with around $5 million from 1,348 theaters before it expands next month.

Focus Features’ Hamnet also debuted over the holiday in 119 theaters. Riding a wave of Oscar buzz and rave reviews (88% and 8.4/10 on Rotten Tomatoes), Chloé Zhao’s Saving Mr. Banks by way of Hamlet (neither a criticism nor a joke) should earn around $1.4 million over the five-day holiday, with $920k amid the Fri-Sun weekend. Adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s novel (with O’Farrell and Zhao handling the screenplay), Hamnet features Paul Mescal as a young(ish?) William Shakespeare and Jessie Buckley as his wife (named Agnes Hathoway in the book and movie, because her actual name — Anne Hathaway — might have complicated the situation) and charts the grim family tragedy that eventually inspired Black Panther The Lion King Hamlet.

