The Wed-Sun Thanksgiving weekend box office totaled around $285 million in North America, down around 33% from last year’s sky-high $424 million totals. In a healthy theatrical ecosystem, this would be mostly a matter of “Well, Wicked 2 didn’t hold as well as Wicked 1, while Zootopia 2 opened well below Moana 2 even as both films kicked ass on their own merits.” Ditto last year’s Gladiator II showing second-weekend box office muscle on par with a Pierce Brosnan/Daniel Craig 007 film, while Wicked 2 opened unopposed this time out. But even that circumstance is, well, circumstantial.

Recall that the first two frames last November were mostly barren (save for Amazon MGM Studios’ Red One) amid the 2024 presidential election. Absent the “TV ads cost a lot at the moment” and “Will anyone be in the mood to see a movie” sentiments, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II likely would have opened in early November, like, offhand, a James Bond flick or American Gangster. Sans that concern, Predator: Badlands, The Running Man, and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t opened in early November, making it their third or fourth weekend instead of their second.

Meanwhile, last year’s Turkey Day haul was, inflation notwithstanding, a record. This year still offered a Thanksgiving record for IMAX, with $40.8 million worldwide. Moreover, the $293 million domestic total was well above the $177 million total for 2023, when Wish and The Marvels were tanking as Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was earning grosses closer to Knives Out than Catching Fire. This frame will be right in line with the unadjusted $265-$315 million cumes for the mid-to-late 2010s. Perhaps more importantly, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will likely open far higher than any post-Thanksgiving release ever.

Disney’s Zootopia 2 nabbed a $98 million Fri-Sun/$158 million Wed-Sun debut, the second-biggest Thanksgiving haul between Frozen II’s $125 million second-weekend five-day gross in 2019 and Moana 2’s $225 million Wed-Sun debut in 2024. Universal’s Wicked For Good earned $62.8 million (-57%) in its second Fri-Sun weekend amid a $93 million Wed-Sun gross for a $270 million ten-day domestic and $393 million worldwide cume. Focus Features’ Hamnet opened with $1.35 million in 119 theaters for an okay $11.4k per-theater average. A24’s Eternity opened in 1,348 theaters for a $3.17 million Fri-Sun/$5.2 million Wed-Sun debut.

But… what does it all mean?!?!