The Bride! (2026) - 127 minutes

- Rated R for “strong/bloody violent content, sexual content/nudity and language”

- Written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

- Produced by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler, Osnat Handelsman-Keren

- Starring Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz, Jake Gyllenhaal

- Cinematography by Lawrence Sher

- Edited by Dylan Tichenor

- Music by Hildur Guðnadóttir

- Opening Friday via Warner Bros.

Pardon me for opening two reviews in a row by discussing how each upcoming big studio offering qualifies as “ironic.” While Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers qualifies amid its likely (relative) success despite/because of it being a (high quality) zany talking animal toon closer in spirit to Open Season than Soul, Warner Bros.’ The Bride! qualifies by virtue of feeling like it was, well, stitched together in the editing room. That’s not to say it’s a mess or disconbobulated, but that it plays like a film with a very clear set of ideas in terms of character and thematics sans much attention to story. That’s not a dealbreaker, especially in an era when even big movies can earn extra credit just for looking and feeling like BIG movies. However, it threatens to become a “what it’s about” > “how it’s about it” offering.

Fortunately, the individual moments, all-on-the-table performances and big-budget stylistic touches are more than entertaining enough to make up for the by-the-numbers narrative. If The Bride! seems to be a Bride of Frankenstein movie filtered through the last decade’s worth of #TimesUp and #MeToo fury, well, it’s not like the world has much improved in this capacity since 2017. Moreover, Gyllenhaal has been playing in this righteously enraged sandbox at least since starring in Tanya Wexler’s terrific “origin of the vibrator” historical rom-com Hysteria in late 2011. Alongside, most obviously, her directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, The Bride! also serves as a companion to Sara Colangelo’s The Kindergarten Teacher, which dealt with the cruel injustice of gifted children whose economic and/or ethnic status leaves their potential untapped. These sorts of stories have been Gyllenhaal’s preference long before angry feminism became an SEO-approved topic of discourse.

