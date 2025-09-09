The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-starring “mothership” installment, opened to $84 million domestically and $194 million globally. That’s the third-biggest R-rated horror movie debut ever in North America (sans inflation) behind WB and New Line’s It flicks ($91 million in 2019 and $123 million in 2017). It was also just above the $190 million global launch of It and thus – give or take the Jurassic franchise – the biggest worldwide opening for any horror movie ever. Sans inflation, and noting that Matrix Reloaded opened in most overseas territories just after its domestic debut, the $55 million chiller amassed Hollywood’s eighth biggest R-rated launch ever behind Hangover part II ($194 million), Fifty Shades of Grey ($242 million), Logan ($247 million), Joker ($249 million), Deadpool ($264 million), Deadpool 2 ($300 million) and Deadpool & Wolverine ($434 million).

Presuming less of a post-debut discovery circumstance, this is, after all, the ninth official entry in the now-12-year-old franchise; the global launch suggests a $455-$475 million global finish. However, longer legs (even The Nun 2 pulled 2.65x its $32 million domestic debut in 2023) and a continued 44% domestic/56% overseas split could get the $55 million flick to $525 million. The only thing “at stake” is whether The Conjuring Universe passes the $2.906 billion global total of the Deadpool trilogy. There are caveats for both franchises. First, the Merc with the Mouth’s total includes the PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2, Once Upon a Deadpool, which grossed $51 million in late 2018. Second, the Conjuring running cume does *not* include the $123 million earned in early 2019 via director Michael Chaves’ “not officially a Conjuring flick” The Curse of La Llorona.

If we count that one, featuring Tony Amendola reprising as Annabelle’s Father Perez, then the running cume is $2.591 billion on a combined $272.5 million budget. In a world where studios still boast of cinematic universes and interconnectivity as if general moviegoers care and the entertainment media pushes non-existent continuity connections as SEO bait aimed at the perpetually online, WB’s insistence that the Linda Cardellini-starring 70s-set chiller is its own non-Conjuring thing remains downright refreshing. Some fun facts: Weapons is not a sequel to Barbarian. Life was not a Venom prequel. A Quiet Place is not part of the Cloverfield series. And so forth. As we see if Conjuring displaces Deadpool as Hollywood’s biggest R-rated franchise, it’s worth taking a moment to examine what went right with what remains Hollywood’s only “never missed, not once” modern cinematic universe.

