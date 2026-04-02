The Drama (2026)

- 105 minutes

- Rated R

- Written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli

- Produced by Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Tyler Campellone

- Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Sydney Lemmon, Zoë Winters

- Cinematography by Arseni Khachaturan

- Edited by Joshua Raymond Lee

- Music by Daniel Pemberton

- A Square Peg production

- Opening theatrically on April 3 courtesy of A24

(No “What’s it about?” spoilers until the end of the third paragraph, and very little revealed in any detail beyond the first 20 minutes)

Opening in theaters this Friday, The Drama has been accurately sold as another offbeat romantic comedy from those mischievous imps at A24. With marketing focused on the chaotic aftermath of a romance-spoiling secret without hinting at the “spoiler,” anyone walking into The Drama expecting to see Zendaya and Robert Pattinson cosplaying How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days has only themselves to blame. Like (relatively speaking) Baby Girl, Materialists and Eternity, Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama is concerned not with reviving the past-tense rom-com pleasures of (offhand) When Harry Met Sally, The Wedding Singer and/or 27 Dresses but rather in crafting new(er) romance-focused flicks for today’s moviegoers. There’s no harm in more conventional offerings that try to recapture that (more escapist) “fairy tale magic,” as (sight-unseen for now) the Will Packer-produced You, Me & Tuscany opens next week. But this isn’t that.

Following his Dream Scenario, which saw Nicolas Cage tormented and vilified for the mass thoughts (or, more specifically, dreams) of others, writer/director Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama sees one half of an about-to-be-wed couple threatened with similar ostracization after they drunkenly reveal scandalous thoughts (but, crucially, not actions) from their despondent teenage years. The Drama kicks off with a delightfully awkward and charming montage which, as told through Charlie and Emma’s dueling attempts to write wedding speeches, sets up the core courtship. He’s a socially awkward, borderline bumbling but stupidly handsome museum curator, and she’s a shy, withdrawn but stupidly gorgeous literary editor. The movie gets to business amid an evening wine tasting, during which the Maid of Honor (Alana Haim) challenges her husband (Mamoudou Athie) - who is also the Best Man - and the happy couple to divulge the worst thing they’ve ever done.

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