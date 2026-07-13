Lionsgate dropped The Furious on PVOD and EST last Tuesday. If you wanted to see (or rewatch) the actioner that Aaron Neuwirth called “the best all-out martial arts brawler I’ve seen since The Raid films,” and Scott Mendelson declared “essentially The PizzaGate Conspiracy Was Real: The Movie” (and, also “This is why I go to the movies, dammit!’ cinematic splendor”) from the comfort of home, fork over your $20 (to rent) or $25 (to own) and strap in. I’m not thrilled that the film was made available outside of theaters just 26 days after its domestic debut. However, with a $6.5 million domestic finish from a $2.8 million debut, those who knew enough or cared enough to show up in theaters did so on opening weekend.

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