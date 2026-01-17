My main takeaway from this morning’s official announcement that Kathleen Kennedy would be stepping down as the head of Lucasfilm is that in a sane media ecosystem, it wouldn’t be a shock or even much of a story (beyond “end of an era” acknowledgements) that a 72-year Hollywood giant might be stepping back after 13 years running a brand name entertainment powerhouse. Well, that and the folks who swore up and down that Kennedy was about to get fired (or be forced to resign or whatever) after the theatrical release of (insert your least favorite 2010s Star Wars movie or 2020s Star Wars show) were right. Kudos! Eight years after The Last Jedi, seven years after The Rise of Skywalker and four years after The Book of Boba Fett and five months before The Mandalorian and Grogu... you got her! I’m surprised Dwayne Johnson didn’t post a cryptic tweet just minutes before the announcement proclaiming his pride in being an American.

As far as “advice” for Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan (beyond putting Jenny Nicholson on retainer as an advisor), as they soon begin their official tenure as heads of Lucasfilm? Simplistically speaking, make fewer movies and even fewer (if any) TV shows. Scarcity is essential. They must, if needed, push back on those at Disney who want more or more regular Star Wars “content” for the sake of a quarterly earnings call. Second, don’t listen to the Internet, especially when those SEO-friendly narratives conflict or contradict real-world reception. More broadly, and this applies to any existing IP playing in this sandbox, the focus should not be on pleasing the existing fanbase but rather on winning over newer, younger, and (where applicable) more diverse fans who might carry the torch accordingly. It’s not quite apples-to-apples, but one reason the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has thrived for 40 years is that any new movie or animated series is aimed primarily at younger potential fans.

I’m using this news (and this weekend’s rerelease of the Lord of the Rings trilogy) as an excuse to dig into something I stumbled upon amid the Avatar: Fire and Ash box office reports, something that also coincides with the 20th anniversary of another “smash by any reasonable standard” box office underdog. Or, simplistically speaking, what does Star Wars: The Last Jedi have in common with Peter Jackson’s King Kong remake? They were both eventually considered underperformers (or, at best, questionable successes), in part because of an unfavorable release calendar. While Disney’s other year-end Star Wars flicks – along with Jackson’s LotR trilogy -- had their Christmas and New Year’s boosts amid the first ten days of release, The Last Jedi, like King Kong, only got the holiday break bumps after suffering a large – and narrative-affirming second-weekend drop. Is it really that simple? With the caveat that this doesn’t invalidate anyone’s subjective critical opinions of any Star Wars flick or year-end tentpole... maybe?

