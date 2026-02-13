The Little Movies That Could

In what was a needlessly barren weekend in terms of new releases from major studios, the newbies and the smaller distribution outlets picked up some of the slack. So, for the occasion of what was technically Super Bowl weekend, Chrissi Michael, content strategist by day and box office nerd by night, returned for the fourth time as she attempts to stake her claim as the Steve Mart… err, uh… Emma Stone of The Box Office Podcast. Among the subjects of discourse…

Jeremy and Max don’t say jack shit since neither of them could make it.

Scott, Lisa and Chrissi dissect Send Help’s staying power.

Lisa notes the sheer volume of semi-regular small-scale/indie releases.

Chrissi offers a critical deep dive into Charli XCX’s The Moment

Scott notes the surprising muscle shown byVertical and Bleecker Street

Lisa argues that Solo Mio again shows that rom-coms can still work.

Chrissi demonstrates that she’s far too committed to the Box Office Podcast.

Scott accidentally makes Dracula sound much better than it actually is.

Everyone engages in way too much Wuthering Heights pre-release chatter.

And more!

If you'd like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.