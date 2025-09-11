The Long Walk

- 2025/107 minutes/Rated R

- Directed by Francis Lawrence, Written by JT Mollner, Based on the novel by Stephen King

- Produced by Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Francis Lawrence, Cameron MacComomy

- Starring Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Judy Greer, Mark Hamill

- Cinematography by Jo Willems, Editing by Mark Yoshikawa, Music by Jeremiah Fraites

- A Vertigo Entertainment Production, opening September 12, courtesy of Lionsgate



Is Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk one of the best Stephen King movies ever made? Sure, and the only reason it’s not unquestionably the author’s best book-to-film adaptation since The Mist and 1408 (both in 2007) is that Mike Flannagan’s also-spectacular The Life of Chuck opened slightly over three months ago. I guess all-time great King flicks come in pairs, so long as we ignore 1993 (Just… don’t shop at the fucking store!!!) and pretend that 1995’s The Mangler is “good, actually?” Jokes aside, The Long Walk is an ennobling triumph for everyone in front of and behind the camera. It’s unpretentious yet unblinking, superbly made without being showy, righteously angry and intelligent without feeling pretentious or self-salutatory. It’s just terrific Hollywood filmmaking. It’s also exactly the kind of movie that Lionsgate should be making.

The Long Walk concerns a slew of teen boys choosing to participate in an annual forced march for fortune and glory. The rules are simple - You start walking and maintain a minimum speed of three miles per hour. You eat, drink, urinate and/or defecate while in transit. Anyone who gives up or whose body gives out is summarily executed. The last person left standing wins. The notion of forcing (usually impoverished) children to partake in sensationalized games of death amid a fascist regime might have been somewhat unique half a century ago. However, director Francis Lawrence and screenwriter JT Mollner use the familiarity as a weapon for despair and real-world horror. Compared to the likes of, among others, Battle Royale and The Hunger Games, this once “unthinkable” story becomes newly terrifying by seeming almost mundane.

Rather than fear succumbing to John Carter Syndrome (when a groundbreaking source material’s adaptation feels redundant or generic after decades of “rip-off, don’t remake” success stories), those behind the camera use the audience’s familiarity with the more recent entries in what is now a glorified sub-genre as a way to cut through the pearl-clutching or hand-holding. What was once a fantastically dystopian vision now plays as a “not if, but when” prediction. Lawrence and friends have crafted a spectacular piece of mainstream Hollywood entertainment that is both unapologetically bleak and unquestionably entertaining, without either variable undercutting the other. That’s partially thanks to the spectacular actors bringing pitiless truth to a grim circumstance, with no attempts to nullify the tragedy by villainizing certain contestants, and a steady directorial hand that makes the challenging look almost effortless.

The cast provides a murderer’s row of young talent. Our entry character is played by Cooper Hoffman (if anything, he’s possibly more naturalistic than his absurdly talented but sometimes mannered patriarch), with David Jonsson (who stole Alien Romulus) offering a wrenching empathy and nuanced insight that never overshadows his own desire to win. Among the many potent supporting players, Ben Wang (absurdly charismatic in the better-than-expected Karate Kid: Legends), Charlie Plummer and Joshua Odjick help ensure that every participant is at least somewhat fleshed out. Crucially, no participants are deemed more or less worthy of victory or death. Every volcanically loud gun blast or shockingly gruesome onscreen murder shocks the conscience. As with James Cameron’s Titanic, The Long Walk forces us to mourn the comparatively faceless victims as much as those we’ve come to know.

In essentially extended cameos, Judy Greer and Mark Hamill offer a kind of angel/devil dichotomy that allows both underrated character actors to overdeliver. That every kid, at least surface-level decent and supportive of their fellow walkers, is almost idealistically implausible. To be fair, King penned the novel as a succinct metaphor for the Vietnam-era draft. Beyond brothers-in-arms ideals, there’s the simple notion that, to paraphrase John Kerry, not even an asshole deserves to be the last young man to die for a mistake. All of this is rendered with an almost invisible level of craftsmanship, telling its grim but engrossing story via characters who never stop, and thus a camera that can never stand still while finding new ways to present the never-changing “image” of teen boys walking through and amid a desolate American highway.

Even if he’s now defined mainly by his directorial efforts on the Hunger Games sequels and prequels (this film is also a somewhat skewed riff on that blockbuster franchise), Francis Lawrence has quietly become one of Hollywood’s top craftsmen. Not everyone can make big (or even mid-sized) budget Hollywood popcorn entertainments that quicken the pulse and justify the big-screen expense without undercutting the themes or insulting the audience. There’s a reason Will Smith’s mostly wordless I Am Legend was a blockbuster, and why Keanu Reeves’s Constantine slowly developed an unto-itself fanbase regardless of its fidelity (or lack thereof) to the DC comic book. Lawrence may not be an auteur in the most conventional sense, but the guy who helmed Water for Elephants and Red Sparrow is very good at making top-of-the-line, unpretentious Hollywood *movie-movies*.

After years of The Long Walk being considered among Stephen King’s most “unfilmable” novels, there’s a satisfaction in that notion being debunked simply by a ‘just do the damn thing’ mentality. Francis Lawrence’s unpretentious but subtly ambitious adaptation shows little skittishness in terms of the grim subject matter, onscreen violence, emotional trauma and sadly of-the-moment topicality. This is an era in which we are constantly being told that art from decades past is no longer culturally or demographically appropriate, with new or revamped art being preemptively watered down in anticipation of a non-existent outcry. As such, it’s almost ennobling to see a once-taboo source material being given an uncompromised adaptation that trusts its audience. I’m not going to argue that Lionsgate’s The Long Walk is brave and/or courageous, but it is both terrific and fearless.