The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Longo's avatar
John Longo
Aug 1

I am so excited for this. I got my stepson, who is 10, to watch the original last night, and besides him coming and asking me, "What does it mean when a boy tells a girl, Nice Beaver," it led to a hilarious overreaction of everything else.

As a fan of the genre and someone disappointed by what it became in the late 90s and aughts, I recommend David Wain's "They Came Together" with Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd. I also love "Not Another Teen Movie," which easily could have been the disaster that "Meet the Spartans" and those other movies of the 2000s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Scott Mendelson
Travis Earl's avatar
Travis Earl
Aug 1

Aha I wonder if a gen of kids will think of Huston as primarily a comic actor the way The Smell of Fear made me think of Robert Goulet as primarily a comic actor (his cameos in Scrooge’s and his Simpson’s appearance also helped: “I better call my manager” Nelson: “your manager told you to shut up.” Goulet with palpable hurt in his voice “Vera said that?”)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Mendelson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture