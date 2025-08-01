The Naked Gun (2025) 85 minutes

rated PG-13

Directed by Akiva Schaffer

Written by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand and Akiva Schaffer

Produced by Seth McFarlane and Erica Huggins

Starring Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Danny Huston, C.C.H. Pounder,

Paul Walter Hauser, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Durand and Liza Koshy

Cinematography Brandon Trost, Edited by Brian Scott Olds, Music by Lorne Balfe

Opening August 1

Paramount’s $42 million soft-reboot of The Naked Gun learns the proper lessons from the few recent IP-for-IP’s sake revamps that comparatively worked. No, it’s not a full-on inversion of the brand like Sony’s genuinely miraculous Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It’s closer in spirit to New Line’s recent stupidly successful Final Destination: Bloodlines. Yes, it’s a brand revival for a franchise that was once “new and different” and yet now offers a certain familiarity. However, like the recent horror blockbuster, this weekend’s Liam Neeson joint offers a “Can’t get this anywhere else!” element that makes it (ideally) a must-see theatrical offering.

The Final Destination films feature, of course, elaborate set pieces whereby hot actors get Rube Goldberg-ed to death, a tantalizing treat even for those otherwise indifferent to the “Death gonna get ya!” 2000-2011 franchise. The Seth MacFarlane-produced The Naked Gun, a loose “legacy sequel” of sorts to the 1988-1994 Leslie Nielsen trilogy (itself a feature-film spin-off of the one-season-and-done CBS comedy episodic Police Squad), offers both brand familiarity and the “twelve jokes in the foreground and six in the background per minute” spoof stylings that mostly (all due respect to Walk Hard) went out of style in the early 1990s.

Are today’s kids so inoculated in their respective entertainment bubbles that they’ll be bedazzled and befuddled by the tomfoolery on display? Or maybe this will just be the first time they’ve been offered such pleasures on the big screen. Either way, The Naked Gun provides far more than “Another Smurfs” or “Another post-apocalyptic zombie movie.” Even Liam Neeson, as the son of Leslie Nielsen’s Frank Drebin (a mostly irrelevant detail save for setting up the already spoiled O.J. Simpson gag), offers nostalgia for those too young to have seen The Smell of Fear in theaters but old enough to have shown up for Non-Stop.

He’s done his share of comedy before, not just his guffaw-worthy cameo in McFarlane’s Ted 2 and a stunningly self-aware cameo in Donald Glover’s Atlanta (playing off having foolishly shared a racially-charged anecdote that he probably should have kept to himself), the latter of which was more authentic than any number of “listening and learning” apologies. Granted, he probably hasn’t done this *much* comedy since MacFarlane’s star-studded but ill-fitting A Million Ways to Die in the West. If anything, Neeson’s baddie was too damn menacing and cruel for the otherwise over-the-top slapstick violence. That’s not an issue here, as this is a pretty soft PG-13.

Plot? Okay, well, Drebin is a loose cannon cop whose antics (a subtly knowing mix of Mel Gibson in Lethal Weapon and Mel Gibson in… Dragged Across Concrete) have endangered the Police Squad. An apparent suicide yields evidence of murder, which brings him and his long-suffering partner (Paul Walter Hauser, always a pleasure) into contact with the victim’s sister (a game Pamela Anderson, open for anything in a film unwilling to humiliate her for easy laughs) and a tech tycoon (Danny Huston, showing off previously hidden comic chops) who has come to (sincerely) bemoan the interconnected world he helped create.

C.C.H. Pounder’s superior officer avoids “loud = funny” jokes while getting one of the film’s most “warm chuckles” subplots. But it’s mostly the Neeson+Anderson show. Like last year’s better-than-expected Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F., this “legacy sequel” gives most of the “kids and their newfangled sensitivities” whining to the film’s villain. This is all a mere clothesline on which to hang 85 minutes of nearly non-stop jokes of all shapes and sizes. You’ve got overt slapstick, background mayhem, clever wordplay and periodically insane payoffs. Simply put, this film “pays homage” to its predecessors mostly by being an excellent Naked Gun-style comedy.

If anything, the picture succeeds as much because of what it doesn’t offer as what it does. There are almost no pop culture references or nods to the previous Naked Gun films, and practically no scenes or jokes based around “Leo points at the TV and gasps” audience recognition. Save for one “fair play” (and admittedly clever) exception, no one reenacts a scene from a different film, and at no point does Neeson cosplay his own Taken character. Almost every joke is funny primarily because it’s present-tense funny in relation to the film unfolding onscreen, not because of what it is or isn’t referencing.

The Naked Gun is precisely what you’re hoping for. It is a terrifically successful and self-confident joke delivery system anchored by director Akiva Schaffer (whose Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers Disney+ flick is a shoulda-been-in-theaters-worthy successor to Who Framed Roger Rabbit?) – alongside “makes it look easy” editing from Brian Scott Olds – that stands on its own two feet. It uses the IP as a safety net to eschew essentially 30 years of post-ZAZ “parodies” (Leslie Nielsen’s non-ZAZ flicks, the Scary Movie films, those late-2000s Friedberg/Seltzer flicks) that were so tied to their popular source material that they resembled self-pitying cosplay.

Beyond just “new movie good actually,” The Naked Gun makes a strong case for the continued existence of the theatrical comedy by sheer force of quality. The Naked Gun mainly towers over an entire generation’s worth of streaming-exclusive would-be comedies that have helped essentially kill the “just a comedy” at the theatrical level. It’s a little more complicated than that, not least because essentially every other genre began loading up on comedy as an added value element. When you get your cinematic ha-ha’s from Deadpool & Wolverine, Hobbs & Shaw, Scream VI, Despicable Me 4 and/or Barbie, there’s little “need” even for a Kevin Hart-laffer.

That said, all respect to “was supposed to be theaters” gems like Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, The Naked Gun is aggressively funnier than the likes of Happy Gilmore 2 and Me Time. Beyond whether one halfway-decently performing Naked Gun relaunch is enough to revive an entire genre (spoiler - it is not), it’s equally valuable as an example of using the brand as the appetizer rather than the whole meal. As a Liam Neeson action comedy and just a well-constructed laugh-riot with or without any interest in the IP, The Naked Gun passes the “What else ya got for me?” test.