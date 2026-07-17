The Odyssey began its (presumably) long and (ideally) not-so-treacherous voyage with $17.6 million in pre-weekend preview grosses. That’s almost double what Oppenheimer pulled ($10 million) on its way to an $81 million debut and third among Nolan flicks (for preview gross and overall opening Fri-Sun weekends) behind his two Dark Knight sequels. That’s obviously not accounting for inflation, as The Dark Knight set a new midnight/pre-weekend preview record in July 2008 with $18.5 million on its way to a then-record $67 million Friday and $158 million opening weekend. Among R-rated preview totals, it’s behind only the Deadpool sequel and above both It ($13.5 million) and Joker ($13.3 million). Speaking of which, let us slightly temper expectations for the weekend before we get into the preview-to-weekend math.