Hear my words: Do not start bitching about ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’s box office until, at the very earliest, the Monday and Tuesday grosses roll in!”

20th Century Studios’ Avatar: Fire and Ash opened with $12 million in Thursday previews, below the $17 million advance-day totals for Avatar: The Way of Water in December 2022 but (obviously) above the $3.5 million “midnight previews” for Avatar in December 2009. Noting solid reviews, strong buzz, but also a 195-minute runtime, the safe bet argues that the threequel legs out over its opening weekend on par with Avatar 2 ($135 million from that $17 million preview total) or the first Aquaman ($72 million from a $9 million Thursday in 2018). That would be an 8x Thursday-to-weekend multiplier and thus a $96 million domestic debut weekend.

However, it’s been three years since the last one, not 13 years, and we’ve seen an increased willingness among audiences to sample PLF-friendly biggies like this, not as soon as possible, but only when the best seats in the best theaters at the most convenient showtimes are more readily available. As such, I’d be less than shocked if the (reportedly) $400 million sci-fi epic were a bit less Thursday-frontloaded. I’m not saying that a 29% smaller Thursday preview total will magically lead to an opening weekend closer to the last Avatar. Still, an 8.8x multiplier (as opposed to 8x) gets Avatar: Fire and Ash to $106 million.

That would still be (sans inflation) the fifth-largest December opening, behind the four respective Star Wars flicks ($248 million in 2015, $155 million in 2016, $220 million in 2017, and $177 million in 2019) and the aforementioned Avatar follow-up. However, for what it’s worth, it would be right between the $77 million debut of Avatar in 2009 (which is still the biggest opening weekend for a live-action original movie) and the $135 million launch for Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022. Hear my words… Avatar: Fire and Ash is not expected, nor should it be expected, to open as well as Avatar: The Way of Water.

We seem to do this silliness every time James Cameron puts out a pre-Christmas tentpole. The question, as always, is whether those who might be casually curious show up in the next two weeks and/or whether the buzz gets those off the fence into a theater between now and early January. Thanks to a two-week end-of-year frame whereby most kids are out of school, and many adults have at least some Christmas/New Year-related time off work, which makes those Mon-Thurs blocks play not like weekdays but like weekends, the legs afforded to movies opening in mid-to-late December are unmatched anywhere else on the calendar.

We’ll know when we know. Having seen it for a second time last night, this round in IMAX, I can confirm that those who showed up liked what they saw and that the IMAX aspect ratio adds an extra layer of visual splendor even if (as is the case with any movie worth its salt) it’ll play appropriately spectacular in any well-maintained conventional 3-D or even 2-D auditorium. My ten-year-old, who insisted on going ASAP yesterday (we had stuff to do, so Eywa had to wait until 6:30 p.m.), declared that the 3.25-hour movie (plus 30 minutes of pre-show ads) felt closer to 90 minutes.