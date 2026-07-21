The majority of this 152-second trailer is a montage recapping the key events from Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with around a minute of “new” footage from the new movie. And it’s no accident that none of the past-tense exposition features onscreen participation from any MCU co-stars. If you were going by this recap alone, you wouldn’t know that Iron Man, Nick Fury and Doctor Strange featured in the three previous Peter Parker passion plays. Nor would you know that, blink-and-you-miss-it moment aside, the 2021 threequel featured Tom Holland’s Spidey teaming up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s respective webslingers to defeat villains from Sony’s previous two Spider-Man franchises. Even the big MCU co-star this time is Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. In a pre-MCU time, The Incredible Hulk was arguably Marvel’s most well-known and/or recognizable hero after Spidey himself.

The message is clear: This is not an MCU movie that happens to feature Spider-Man. This Spider-Man movie treats its tangential existence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as, at best, topical seasoning. That is how Disney previously sold solo MCU franchise flicks like Thor: The Dark World, Doctor Strange, and Ant-Man and the Wasp as 95% standalone films that required little MCU lore beyond having seen the big team-up flicks. That’s a huge reason why the “Infinity Saga” films flourished while a decade’s worth of MCU pretenders crashed (The Mummy) and burned (King Arthur). Even compared to those 2010s success stories, Sony’s Brand New Day teasers, posters and trailers treat the MCU not as an added-value element, but rather as akin to the one kid your parents forced you to invite to your birthday whom you hope won’t embarrass you in front of your actual friends.

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This allows the promotional materials to emphasize not larger-than-life stakes, Multiverse Saga “easter eggs, or massively scaled action. The pitch is that this version of Peter Parker is, in his fourth film and seventh MCU appearance, finally a street-level “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.” He’s not Iron Man Jr. or the kind of guy who can call in a fabled interdimensional Sorcerer to get out of a jam. He’s just a working-poor young adult who, after the events of No Way Home, is truly and completely alone in the world. The marketing has sold this flick, which I’ve long pegged as the year’s top global grosser, as essentially an anti-blockbuster. There will be web-slinging action and fantastical peril. However, at least in terms of what’s been revealed, it’s being sold less as the biggest movie ever than as a more grounded counterpoint to the season’s blockbuster wannabes.

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Sure, the movie might have a mostly hidden third act filled with so much fantastical spectacle that James (Wan) or James (Cameron) spits out their popcorn in appreciation. It might indeed turn out to be a backdoor pilot for X-Men or an Inhumans reboot. But that’s not the pitch, even noting Sadie Sink’s super-secret role as uh… Blofeld or Khan. This puts the film in a very appealing spot. First, again, Brand New Day is being sold as entirely focused on the existing Spider-Man franchise that you know and like, apart from the nostalgia-chasing Avengers: Doomsday. Second, coincidentally or not, it’ll serve as a counterprogrammer or merely a companion to Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal’s other late-July opener. Beyond the shared cast and presumably similar budgets, Spider-Man: Brand New Day can pitch itself as the kinder, gentler, less IMAX-of-bust end-of-summer FOMO alongside The Odyssey.

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Not quite apples to apples, but Warner Bros. pulled off a similar trick with The Batman. Beginning with the teaser at SDCC 2020, WB sold the reboot as a more grounded, more street-level crime drama. Yes, every new Batman gets sold as “darker and grittier and with more detective work than ever.” However, mega-budget tentpoles went from rare events in 2002 to irregular occurrences in 2012 to nearly biweekly non-events by 2022. WB was able to sell The Batman as unique and special precisely because it wasn’t trying to match the size and scale of (offhand) Aquaman or a Guardians of the Galaxy sequel. And sure, sight unseen, Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day might still have a level of spectacle equivalent to Spider-Man 2. Yet by today’s standards, especially assuming it’s comparatively standalone, it’s almost akin to this summer’s equivalent of Super 8.

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