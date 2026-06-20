Toys Crush Aliens At Friday Box Office
'Toy Story 5' nabs near-record $71 million opening day, 'Disclosure Day' drops 74%
In today’s delayed but decisive Friday box office punditry…
Toy Story 5 should open to roughly $170 million in North America and around $320 million worldwide
We should have the second-biggest “weekend 25” domestic total ever.
A trio of holdovers whose combined debuts were not remotely “dope.”
Obsession (now about $200 million in North America and $300 million globally) can’t stop/won’t stop.
Disclosure Day takes a tumble.
Quick updates on Backrooms, Masters of the Universe, Scary Movie 6, Star Wars and Michael (still big in Japan).
And more!