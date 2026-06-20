In today’s delayed but decisive Friday box office punditry…

Toy Story 5 should open to roughly $170 million in North America and around $320 million worldwide

We should have the second-biggest “weekend 25” domestic total ever.

A trio of holdovers whose combined debuts were not remotely “dope.”

Obsession (now about $200 million in North America and $300 million globally) can’t stop/won’t stop.

Disclosure Day takes a tumble.

Quick updates on Backrooms, Masters of the Universe, Scary Movie 6, Star Wars and Michael (still big in Japan).