Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 easily topped the weekend box office in its maiden voyage, nabbing $160 million in North America and $312 million worldwide. That’s, at least domestically, the biggest debut of 2026 and the biggest such Fri-Sun launch since A Minecraft Movie ($163 million) in April of 2025. Granted, The Super Mario Galaxy kicked off this past April with $130 million over the Fri-Sun portion of a $190 million Wed-Sun debut amid a $372 million worldwide opening weekend, but I’m sure Josh D’Amaro and Dana Walden are all busted up about that.

In raw domestic grosses, Pixar’s fifth installment of its defining franchise earned the second-biggest Fri-Sun ever for an animated film behind Incredibles 2 ($182 million in 2018). No, I’m not counting that Lion King remake as an animated film.

Toy Story 4 opened with $120 million in June 2019, while Toy Story 3 debuted with $110 million in June 2010. Those debuts would be around $158 million and $169 million adjusted for inflation, so the franchise has been remarkably consistent in terms of “tickets sold in North America.” Even Toy Story 2’s $59 million Fri-Sun/$80 million Wed-Sun Thanksgiving weekend launch in 1999 would be roughly $118 million/$160 million today.

I will note some sharp frontloading, as this $160 million weekend stems from a $17.5 million Thursday preview gross and a $71 million Friday for an 11.5% “previews to weekend” figure and a rather low (especially for a toon) 2.25x Friday-to-weekend multiplier. Does that mean that this latest installment of the now-31-year-old franchise will be more frontloaded than expected? I hope so, since I have Spider-Man: Brand New Day pegged for #1 in the OutNow with Aaron and Abe Summer Movie Gamble!

Jokes aside, it has excellent reviews (94% and 7.8/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) and excellent word of mouth (an A from CinemaScore and a 4.5/5 from PostTrak). Amusingly, it earned a 5/5 from parents but a mere 4.5/5 from the kids, meaning that today’s young people were nitpickier and/or more critical than their easier-to-please parents. And if you’ve heard my oldest two kids pontificate about the (now on YouTube) series finale of The Amazing Digital Circus, criticisms that I agree with (that it devotes too much runtime to redeeming a “toxic” supporting character at the expense of the ensemble), but took in stride, yeah, that tracks.

It played 40% in various premium formats, and 89% in glorious 2-D. That included 19% in non-IMAX PLFs, 8% in IMAX and 9% in non-PLF 3-D. So, once again, with all the “PLF or bust” discourse and/or media narratives, 60% of this weekend’s audiences (around $96 million worth) saw Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris’s animated dramedy in a plain-old, non-upgraded, 2-D movie theater. It played 57% female and 44% under 25, with an impressive 25% represented by the under-12 crowd.

The comparative gaps between sequels have made it so that, for the youngest or younger generations, each new Toy Story is either an introduction to the franchise or the first one they’ve seen in a theater. That “strategy” seems to be working very well for Disney (Moana 2) and Pixar (Inside Out 2) follow-ups. Heck, it did wonders for Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024, and I’d imagine Disney is hoping likewise for Avengers: Doomsday.

Of note, the domestic and worldwide debut grosses of $160 million and $312 million are bigger than what Inside Out 2 pulled ($154 million/$295 million) in June 2024 on its way to a $653 million domestic (a strong even for a toon, 4.24x multiplier) and $1.7 billion worldwide total. Of note, every Pixar summer release since 2006 has, save for the Cars sequels (2.88x in 2017 and 2.95x in 2011), pulled multipliers ranging from 3.26x (Monsters University) to 4.3x (Up).

Even the lower end, Incredibles 2, earned a 3.3x multiplier, which would give this sequel an over/under domestic total of $525 million. A 3.55x-to-3.77x multiplier, think Wall-E, Brave, Finding Dory, Inside Out and the last two Toy Storys, puts this one between $568 million and $603 million domestically by the end. Just for reference, the final domestic totals of the previous Woody/Buzz sequels were $242 million for Toy Story 2 ($486 million adjusted), $415 million for Toy Story 3 ($638 million adjusted) and $434 million for Toy Story 4 ($569 million adjusted).

And if the reason for the lower-than-expected multiplier is not (RELATIVELY SPEAKING) less general audience interest but rather folks (including World Cup fans) who want to see it and will when they darn well get around to it, well, you get the idea.

Oh, and by the way, this is a film entirely centered on girls and women, specifically Joan Cusack’s Jessie, Scarlett Spears’s Bonnie and a new human, Blaze Manoukian (who… gasp… is Black!), voiced by Mykal-Michelle Harris (ditto), which just notched a $312 million global debut. Whether or not that variable helped, it sure as hell didn’t hurt.

More to come amid Father’s Day gatherings and podcast episode recordings…

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