Waving through a (longer) window

The answer to the future trivia question is Reminders of Him. The New York Times has, uh, on this day disclosed that Universal will, starting today, give its theatrical titles a minimum of five weekends (31 days) of in-theater exclusivity, with the intent to expand that window to seven weekends (45 days) in January 2027. The change will apply to the likes of Super Mario Galaxy, Disclosure Day and Minions & Monsters*, but not Focus Features, whose (mostly/relatively) smaller, indie offerings will still get 17 days of exclusivity. However, Hamnet’s old-school run ($23 million thus far), during which it platformed on Thanksgiving, went semi-wide on Christmas and wide amid the Oscar nominations, surely means that more such awards-season runs will be on the table. And I’m guessing Focus’s Robert Eggers-directed Werewulf (“Succumb to the Furry!”) will remain only in theaters longer than Nosferatu’s 26-day window.

From the very start, think Trolls: World Tour in April 2020, there was concern that audiences would realize they had to wait over/under a month for most multiplex offerings to become available to rent for around $20. That’s alongside today’s kids growing up with no awareness of pre-COVID theatrical windows. However, thus far, whether because of audience ignorance or an informed preference for big-screen exhibition (even among kids, especially when Hollywood offered films for today’s kids), the movie-to-movie damage from shorter windows was comparatively limited. That Focus will remain in the shorter window, meaning the next Black Bag should still reap enough post-box office glory to make it a “worth the risk” theatrical release. Although again, I’d expect more conventional windows for year-end awards contenders like Song Sung Blue, The Holdovers and Conclave (which, by the way, have sometimes thrived overseas in markets with longer exclusivity windows).

The change, closer to the 31–45-day unofficial industry standard (but still below Disney’s 60-day window), might have been precipitated by data (or educated speculation) suggesting that audiences were getting wise to shorter windows, to the point of undercutting otherwise successful films. Perhaps (speculation), the PVOD money was not enough for big flicks facing potential “skews the narrative” damage from smaller-than-hoped grosses. Whether “premium video on demand” was remotely to blame, Wicked For Good’s “mere” $343 million domestic total (compared to Wicked’s $475 million cume) surely hampered its Oscar season ambitions. Moreover, the longer windows are a public enticement for filmmakers like Wuthering Heights star/producer Margot Robbie, who’ve shown willingness to take less upfront money for box office and cultural glory, amid a year offering biggies from Steven Spielberg and Chris Nolan. It’ll certainly make theaters happy, even if it’s at best a band-aid for macro-sized challenges.

Leave a comment