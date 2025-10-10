What was previously Warner Bros.’ “problem” is now United Artists’ (presumed) burden. That was the news a couple of days ago, as news leaked that the long-gestating follow-up to Michael Mann’s Heat was heading to Amazon MGM Studios. WB allegedly balked at the alleged $170 million pricetag, with the studio setting the maximum spend at $140 million. Amazon can afford to set money on fire for “attention economy value.”. To be fair, the original Heat cost around $60 million thirty years ago, which would be about $155 million in 2025 dollars. As Lisa Laman noted on the last podcast, plenty of big-deal movies from the 1990s and 2000s cost what would, today, amid decades of inflation and rising production costs, be considered absurd amounts of money, amid a declining theatrical ecosystem and a less reliable post-theatrical ecosystem. However, spending tentpole money on a Heat follow-up would be madness no matter the context.

Yes, Heat was a solid grosser in December 1995, earning $67 million domestically (essentially tied with Waiting to Exhale) and $180 million globally on a $60 million budget. And the last thirty years have seen the cops-and-robbers epic go from well-reviewed programmer to generational classic, and with that reevaluation has come plenty of VHS, DVD, VOD and cable television revenue that has surely pushed the picture into “very profitable, actually” territory. However, just because (for example) Blade Runner or This is Spinal Tap slow-walked their way to post-theatrical classic status does not mean that mainstream audiences, at least in relation to relative production and marketing spends, will show up to Blade Runner 2049 ($255 million on a $155 million budget) or This is Spinal Tap 2 ($3.3 million, even less than the 1984 original’s $5.8 million gross). Moreover, this follow-up will still lack the singular ingredient that made Heat an event.

Heat is a damn good movie. Its second-act “cops versus bank robbers” downtown LA shootout climax deserves its “one of the best Hollywood action sequences ever” huzzahs. Even noting that he was coming off his first mainstream smash – The Last of the Mohicans – Michael Mann’s name above the title didn’t mean much more in 1995 than it would in 2025. Most importantly, the core hook for Heat, alongside adult-skewing Hollywood-sized real-world razzle-dazzle and strong reviews, was that it marked the first onscreen team-up between Al Pacino (as high-wire LA cop Vincent Hanna) and Robert De Niro (as master thief/robber Neil McCauley). This was when Pacino (who was in the midst of his post-Sea of Love commercial comeback) and De Niro (a few years out from a comparative commercial high with Cape Fear) essentially defined mid-1970s rough-and-tumble Hollywood grit and (often self-critical) machismo. And Heat was the first time they’d face each other.

