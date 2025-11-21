The latest trailer for WB’s Margot Robbie-starring Wuthering Heights doesn’t seem to be pitching itself to the olds. Sure, it’s based on a novel that many (most?) high schoolers read either for academics or infatuation. Spoiler - Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff just won’t be undone and keeps playing pranks on everyone. Still, last week’s trailer sold a big, sprawling, and unapologetically lustful adaptation aimed at those who love the book and those who’ve barely heard of it. The point is to win new fans, not coddle an existing fanbase.

The sweeping, melodramatic trailer sells the movie itself as the special event. Sure, it boldly trumpets its source material as the greatest love story of all time (#justice4TheLadyEve). However, its existence as an adaptation of a book you might have enjoyed remains secondary. Simplistically speaking, it’s Wuthering Heights filtered through pre-2018 Tumblr with scope, scale and style to spare. Is it faithful to the book? I can barely remember, as I preferred Rebecca back in the day. But the trailer is doing its job in making *this movie* appealing.

