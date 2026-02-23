As entirely expected, the weekend’s top grossers at the worldwide box office came not from Tinseltown but from China. The conventionally jam-packed Lunar New Year frame again offered a slew of high(er) performing new releases for what can make up a majority of the year’s overall Middle Kingdom box office. That’s a simplification, but last year the films released during this prime holiday period (including the $2.2 billion-grossing Ne Zha 2 alongside the $453 million Detective Chinatown: 1900, the $176 million Creation of the Gods II and the $104 million Boonie Bears) accounted for around $3 billion of the $7.4 billion 2025 total. To be fair, that all-in total includes exports like Disney’s Zootopia 2 ($650 million) and Japan’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ($88 million) alongside late-summer/early Fall hits like Dead to Rights ($385 million) and 731 ($254 million).

While one obviously cannot expect a Ne Zha 2-sized monster (or even a film half as successful) every year, this season offered just one comparative mega-movie, Pegasus 3. The third installment of the Han Han-directed (and written) racing franchise again stars Shen Teng as racer (and occasional coach) Zhang Chi. It grabbed $152 million over the Fri-Sun portion of a $373 million (with $21 million in IMAX) Tues-Sun debut. The franchise has been a John Wick-style “up-up-and-away” series, with Pegasus earning $215 million in 2019 and Pegasus 2 earning $455 million in 2024. Concurrently, Teng has seen his profile rise through starring in Zhang Chiyu’s terrific (and $460 million-grossing) Moon Man in 2022 and headlining the 2023 Lunar New Year champion, Zhang Yimou’s period-piece political thriller Full River Red, which was the year’s top Chinese earner with $581 million.

The other Middle Kingdom newbie of note was Blades of the Guardians, which earned a $51 million Fri-Sun/$101 million holiday debut while nabbing $478k in North America courtesy of Well Go USA (whom I need to email after this for obvious reasons). Yuen Woo-Ping’s wuxia fantasy, starring Wolf Warrior II and Wandering Earth’s Wu Jing alongside Nashi Chen Ljun, is allegedly quite good, says The Box Office Podcast producer/engineer Max Deering. And commercially speaking, with Zhang Yimou’s Scared Out earning comparatively mixed reviews, Blades of the Guardians might be the one to watch. After all, the Lunar weekend often sees the presumed champions (Monster Hunt 2 in 2018, Detective Chinatown 3 in 2021) get outgrossed by the slow-and-steady also-rans (Detective Chinatown 2 and Operation Red Sea in 2018, Hi, Mom in 2021). As Rachel Maddow says, watch this space.

