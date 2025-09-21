It’s not so much a “slow weekend” as a domestic Fri-Sun frame whereby “everything that happened happened and couldn’t have happened any other way.” Yes, the overall domestic weekend will total around $78 million, which would be among the dozen lowest frames of 2025. However, last weekend was the third-biggest September weekend ever, and the top-unadjusted total for that respective “the weekend after the weekend after Labor Day” frame. Not to be a broken record, but it would be lovely for the theatrical ecosystem to return to an overall assumption of health, whereby I could again return to not caring about overall weekend totals.

Back in the summer of 2014, I could point-and-laugh at the “slump” chatter and just point out that the season was merely missing three delayed biggies (Furious 7, Fifty Shades of Grey and The Good Dinosaur) without worrying about the exhibition ecosystem crumbling via a supply-side downturn. Back when folks went to the movies just to go to the movies, it was that much easier to call balls and strikes and explain why, amid a populace that wanted to go to theaters partially for the experience, they chose one movie or rejected another. However, now audiences either go to a specific film or don’t go at all.

In a skewed way, the status quo is one where every movie is (at least trying to become) essentially a “demographically specific event film.” Anyway, onto the actual movie-by-movie analysis…