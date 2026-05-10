In all of the (copious) weekend box office news that wasn’t about Mortal Kombat II:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is displaying longer legs (and obviously higher grosses) than its 2006 predecessor and could reign among the season’s top earners.

Michael is holding better in weekend three than even The Passion of the Christ and American Sniper, with a current global total right between those two.

Billie Ellish: Hit Me Hard and Soft is overindexing overseas even as (horror!) it’s set to be James Cameron’s first wide release under $1.48 billion in 34 years.

The Sheep Detectives opened with a near-4x weekend multiplier. Yet, with a $75 million price tag before global marketing expenses, profitability remains a ways away. (sorry, inside joke)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is performing identically to a 2020s Jurassic World, and Despicable Me/Minions movie, and that’s just fine.

Project Hail Mary is just shy of earning 3.5x its reported $190 million budget.

Animal Farm continues to come to harm.