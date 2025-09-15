An (almost) everybody wins weekend!

Since Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was one of those “demographically-specific” films that didn’t really exist to those outside of the affirmed fanbase (see also - Sound of Freedom, Fantastic Four: First Steps, etc.), that left room for other newbies and related holdovers. For those who came in late, a demographically specific event film plays almost exclusively to an existing fan base to a level that is significant enough to make it a hit without necessarily reaching the unconverted. As such, the rest of the moviegoing marketplace can essentially pretend that it does not exist. It’s usually smaller-scale titles, think the likes of RRR, BTS: Permission to Dance, or Terrifier 2, that give multiplexes $10-$20 million in “found money.”

That’s also periodically the case for tentpole-sized films that cater exclusively to an existing fan base, like Taylor Swift: The ERAS Tour, Five Nights at Freddy’s or later sequels in the Hunger Games or Harry Potter franchises. As implied above, Disney’s biggest concern with Marvel Studios is that the MCU has become a “for the fans” franchise. Despite the sheer size of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s $70 million domestic debut, it thrived mostly without really upsetting the apple cart elsewhere, allowing most of this weekend’s other newbies and holdovers to thrive concurrently. The weekend’s estimated $147 million cume makes it the biggest (sans inflation) second-weekend-of-September I can find and, pending final grosses, might be the second biggest September weekend ever.

The post-Labor Day frame has only recently been a blockbuster launching pad, thanks to WB rolling the dice with It in 2017. Just like early October has only recently been a launch pad for mega-movies, thanks to WB opening Gravity there in 2013. Anyway, Pennywise’s first chapter opened with $123 million and contributed 75% toward a month-best $164 million frame. Just last year, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s $111 million debut made up 75% of a $147.5 million weekend total. Inflation muddies the waters, but we could have a close-to-a-record September, mostly because studios dropped two biggies on the first two weekends of the month rather than expecting one tentpole to sustain the next 30 days. More movies = more money? Insanity, I know!