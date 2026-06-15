In the better-late-than-never (mostly) holdover box office report for June 14, 2026…

The Furious (obviously a newbie) nabs an impressive $13.5 million in China.

Masters of the Universe dies hard.

Scary Movie 6 dies harder, but has already passed Scream 7 overseas.

Michael opens to $6.7 million in Japan.

Both Backrooms and Obsession continue to concurrently crush it.

Obsession might become one of the biggest R-rated horror movies ever.

And more…!

Apologies, but before I get into the holdover news for the weekend, and there’s a lot, I neglected to note that The Furious topped the box office in China with a solid $13.5 million market debut. The Hong Kong actioner is essentially an international production, with a director from Japan, a key co-producer from China and various actors from, offhand, China, Indonesia, Thailand, and, oh, Orange County, California! YouTube isn’t just a place for youth-skewing horror flicks or youth-skewing dystopian, Kafka-esque, existentially terrifying animated web shows… which is also big with the kids. Anyway, I bring this up to note that we shouldn’t be looking at The Furious’s run in China as if it were the latest Chinese-specific super blockbuster. Although I guess they could have shoehorned Wu Jing (Raymond Burr-in-Godzilla-style) and named it, uh, The Furious Wolf Warrior: From the Book of Lake Changjin?

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The (reportedly) $20 million flick already earned $19.6 million globally amid its mostly day-and-date worldwide launch in Hong Kong, Macau, China (the three territories not handled by Lionsgate) and elsewhere. Would it have been nice if the spectacular Kenji Tanigaki-directed actioner had opened domestically on par with late-1990s Jackie Chan imports like Supercop, First Strike and Operation Condor? Sure, but these numbers should further encourage Lionsgate to play in this sandbox. Moreover, The Furious grossed almost as much this weekend ($16.9 million) as Masters of the Universe’s second weekend. Speaking of which, yes, Amazon MGM Studios’ He-Man reboot collapsed in its second weekend, earning just $8.7 million (-69%) domestically for a $46.7 million domestic and $86.1 million worldwide running total. It looks like an over/under $65 million domestic and $120 million worldwide finish for Masters of the Universe 2.0.