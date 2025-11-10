Weekend Box Office: Hurray For Holdovers as Sweeney Stumbles While Lawrence and Pattinson Struggle Against, uh... Fanning and Thames
All of last weekend's box office punditry that isn't explicitely about 'Predator: Badlands'
As noted on Saturday, last weekend saw a slew of new wide or semi-wide releases that, even combined, failed to add much to the overall weekend totals. The domestic all-in cume totaled around $81.4 million, with $40 million coming from Predator: Badlands. That included a combined $13 million from Sarah’s Oil ($4.5 million), Nurumberg ($4.2 million… honestly pretty good for a Sony Pictures Classics release), Die My Love ($2.3 million) and Christy ($1.3 million for Black Bear’s maiden voyage as a distributor. Even the global top ten (so says ComScore) totaled around $141 million, with $80 million from Predator: Badlands and $61 million from everything else. No shocker, alas, but big IP > > > big movie stars. Sydney Sweeney’s (pretty good) boxing melodrama found itself in Oogieloves territory, while we need to talk about Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s Die My Love.
Today’s delinquent yet definitive non-Predator Badlands weekend box-office punditry -
Regretting You is displaying ZZ Top-worthy legs.
Yorgos Lanthimos - The new box office king of the Oscar season?!
Nuremberg opened pretty damn well for a Sony Pictures Classic movie.
As Die My Love gets a D+ Cinemascore grade, is Lynne Ramsay selling out?
Bad Day at Black Bear!
And more!