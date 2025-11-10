As noted on Saturday, last weekend saw a slew of new wide or semi-wide releases that, even combined, failed to add much to the overall weekend totals. The domestic all-in cume totaled around $81.4 million, with $40 million coming from Predator: Badlands. That included a combined $13 million from Sarah’s Oil ($4.5 million), Nurumberg ($4.2 million… honestly pretty good for a Sony Pictures Classics release), Die My Love ($2.3 million) and Christy ($1.3 million for Black Bear’s maiden voyage as a distributor. Even the global top ten (so says ComScore) totaled around $141 million, with $80 million from Predator: Badlands and $61 million from everything else. No shocker, alas, but big IP > > > big movie stars. Sydney Sweeney’s (pretty good) boxing melodrama found itself in Oogieloves territory, while we need to talk about Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s Die My Love.

Today’s delinquent yet definitive non- Predator Badlands weekend box-office punditry -