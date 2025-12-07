Believe it or not, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was not even the only comparatively “for fans only” demographically-specific event film to debut this weekend. GKids dropped Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution into 1,833 theaters over the weekend. The 89-minute feature, which spends its first half recapping the show’s second season, followed by an advance offering of the third season’s first two episodes, earned $10.1 million over the weekend from a $4.9 million Friday. It nabbed $5.54k per theater, the third-biggest per-theater average this weekend after Zootopia 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Again, considering Execution is one of those “recap the previous season and preview the new season” not-quite-a-movie releases, I’m impressed by the result. With far less free media fanfare and pre-release buzz, it opened on par with Godzilla Minus One’s $11.4 million debut weekend on this frame in 2023. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – which was actually *a movie* – opened with $18 million in March 2022 and ended with $34 million in domestic box office and $185 million globally. By the way, Chainsaw Man: The Movie - Reze Arc has now earned $179 million worldwide.

Oh, and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle now sits at $780 million worldwide. Meanwhile, I do wonder to what extent the anime and FNAF fandoms overlap, with the concurrent debuts presumably subtracting a few bucks from each. However, my 14-year-old saw Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on Friday and Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution on Saturday. I imagine enough fans played the #YouCanSeeThemBoth card for mutual fortune and glory. Since my youngest ten-year-old wanted to see it too, I tagged along. No, I would not pass a test on what I saw, why it happened and what it meant.