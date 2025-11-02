Box Office: Several Hot Takes Amid A Miserable $50 Million Halloween Weekend
Unless you're a Grabber, a Gun Devil, or Mckenna Grace's (alleged) boyfriend, you had a mediocre-at-best Halloween frame in domestic theaters.
Well, at least we can say that this Halloween’s total domestic cume is closer to $50 million than $45 million. With $49 million in total, it’s the lowest Fri-Sun frame since Super Bowl weekend 2024 (#justice4LisaFrankenstein). It’s also a pretty representative weekend in terms of what has ailed the industry for the last decade. There are a lot of movies in wide or semi-wide release, but too few of them are the sort that general audiences still consider “worth seeing in a theater.”
However, since theaters are about to get a (we hope) modest life raft via Predator: Badlands, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and The Running Man before Wicked For Good and Zootopia 2 ride to the rescue, I think we can focus less on “the big picture” and more on a movie-by-movie conversation. And that being said…
Regretting You is holding up closer to If I Stay than Paper Towns
Jesus may save, but The Grabber was the hero Blumhouse needed.
Anime is the only sub-genre where a 67% second-weekend drop is *good.*
So, I guess the flood of reissues this month didn’t amount to very much.
Bugonia nabs a (by default) “Yay for Yorgos!” expansion.
Deliver Me From Nowhere and Tron: Ares are… well, Zootopia 2 is on the way!
Lower profiles, but longer legs for Gabby’s Dollhouse and The Bad Guys 2.