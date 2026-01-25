The new release analysis for the weekend of January 23. The holdover report will arrive later today.

In another softer-than-hoped weekend — amidly amid perilous winter weather and entirely preventable sociopolitical catastrophe — Amazon MGM Studios’ Mercy topped the domestic box office with a frankly meager opening weekend. The Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson-starring sci-fi thriller represents one of the studio’s first big(ger) attempts to assert itself as (my words, not theirs) the next 20th Century Fox. Alas, fair being fair, a legacy studio nabbing a $11.2 million domestic and (representing 85% of the international footprint) $11.6 million overseas debut for a poorly-reviewed (20% and 4.2/10 via Rotten Tomatoes) and indifferently received (a B- from CinemaScore) $60 million thriller wouldn’t be met with much, well, mercy. At best, it’s looking like an over/under $75 million global cume in the end, and that’s being, sorry, merciful and assuming a $13.6 million 100% international footprint debut and a 3x global multiplier.

As for what didn’t quite go right, beyond the ever-present challenges of getting folks to show up for an original, non-franchise, adult-skewing “movie-movie,” well, Timur Bekmambetov’s prior “screenlife” movies (including the ones he produced but didn’t direct) were relatively low-budget affairs. A $75 million worldwide gross for Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian’s terrific Searching (my pick for “best screenlife movie ever”) or a $63 million worldwide total for Leo Gabriadze and Nelson Greaves’ surprisingly great Unfriended is a significant win on over/under $1 million budgets. I do not know if Mercy was budgeted like a streaming title (with the likes of Pratt and Ferguson getting big back-end buy-out paydays upfront) or a theatrical flick. And to be fair, Mercy does accomplish Bekmambetov’s goal of expanding the notion (in terms of scope, scale and genre) of what a screenlife movie can be.

