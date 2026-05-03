In the big holdover news for the weekend, Michael continued to glide to glory, earning another $54 million (-44%) over the weekend for a $184 million ten-day total. In terms of second-weekend holds, that’s just a shade “worse” than Elvis (-41% from a $31 million domestic debut in 2020) and Bohemian Rhapsody (-37% from a $51 million launch in 2018). And yes, Michael opened with $97 million, so the comparative post-opening hold is pretty damn remarkable. Ditto the 3.75x weekend multiplier, implying its status as an all-ages theatrical choice amid weekend matinees. For Lionsgate, the weekend gross is behind only the openings of John Wick 3 ($56 million), John Wick 4 ($73 million), the first four Hunger Games movies ($152 million, $158 million, $121 million and $101 million) and the last Twilight ($141 million) plus the respective second-weekend totals for Hunger Games ($58 million), Catching Fire ($74 million) and Mockingjay Part I ($57 million). Inflation notwithstanding, well, you get the idea.