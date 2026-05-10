I’m less concerned about Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema’s Mortal Kombat II placing second for the weekend behind 20th Century Studios and Disney’s Mother’s Day-infused Devil Wears Prada 2 than I am about the video game sequel opening with a rock-solid $40 million domestic debut. First, Mother’s Day technically hasn’t happened/is currently happening. Thus, the higher-than-expected (in terms of Friday-to-weekend legs) grosses for The Devil Wears Prada 2 ($43.3 million from a $9.8 million Friday) and Amazon MGM Studios’ The Sheep Detectives ($15.9 million from a $4 million Friday) might prove to be overly optimistic. Second, Mortal Kombat II still did the breakout sequel thing by scoring an opening weekend that’s nearly double that of its predecessor ($23.3 million in April 2021) and nearly equal to what that predecessor earned ($42.33 million) in total.