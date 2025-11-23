Weekend Box Office: 'Rental Family' and 'Sisu 2' Stumbles as 'The Running Man' Stalls and 'Predator Badlands' Gets No Second Wind
The 'Road to Revenge' is short while most holdovers wither against the 'Wicked' Witch
Thanks to Wicked: For Good, the overall weekend gross was around $185 million. That is slightly below the $194 million accumulated on the same frame last year, mainly because the extra $37 million earned by Wicked 2 compared to Wicked 1 wasn’t enough to make up for the lack of a $55 million-opening weekend for Gladiator II. Again, in a healthy marketplace, this is precisely why I wouldn’t be concerned about weekend-to-weekend comparisons. In better times, this would be all margin-of-error/luck of the draw in terms of weekend A versus weekend B. Sometimes, it’s just because Michael got delayed or Joker 2 bombed.
For example, a decade ago, this pre-Thanksgiving weekend totalled “just” $163 million (sans inflation) because The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II “only opened with $101 million while Spectre earned $15 million in its third weekend. If Spectre had opened concurrently with Mockingjay 2 and (noting that the YA franchise was a for-fans-only offering) brought along its $70 million in opening weekend earnings, then the weekend’s total would be closer to $215 million. Moreover, in terms of Thanksgiving in 2025 versus 2015, forgive this bold and hyperbolic prediction, but I think Zootopia 2 is going to open higher than The Good Dinosaur.
Looking back to 2017, the total was $194 million, even with Justice League opening to “only” $93 million. However, you have the stunningly successful Wonder ($27 million on its way to $300 million worldwide), the $22 million third weekend for Thor: Ragnarok, alongside over/under $14 million second-weekend grosses for Daddy’s Home and Murder on the Orient Express. It’s not as simple as “theaters need more movies, dammit,” but… no, wait (glances at A Bad Moms Christmas and The Star), it’s that simple. It’s a good thing yet another giant studio isn’t about to get swallowed up for no good reason…
Anyway, in non-Wicked weekend box office news…