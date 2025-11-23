Thanks to Wicked: For Good, the overall weekend gross was around $185 million. That is slightly below the $194 million accumulated on the same frame last year, mainly because the extra $37 million earned by Wicked 2 compared to Wicked 1 wasn’t enough to make up for the lack of a $55 million-opening weekend for Gladiator II. Again, in a healthy marketplace, this is precisely why I wouldn’t be concerned about weekend-to-weekend comparisons. In better times, this would be all margin-of-error/luck of the draw in terms of weekend A versus weekend B. Sometimes, it’s just because Michael got delayed or Joker 2 bombed.

For example, a decade ago, this pre-Thanksgiving weekend totalled “just” $163 million (sans inflation) because The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II “only opened with $101 million while Spectre earned $15 million in its third weekend. If Spectre had opened concurrently with Mockingjay 2 and (noting that the YA franchise was a for-fans-only offering) brought along its $70 million in opening weekend earnings, then the weekend’s total would be closer to $215 million. Moreover, in terms of Thanksgiving in 2025 versus 2015, forgive this bold and hyperbolic prediction, but I think Zootopia 2 is going to open higher than The Good Dinosaur.

Looking back to 2017, the total was $194 million, even with Justice League opening to “only” $93 million. However, you have the stunningly successful Wonder ($27 million on its way to $300 million worldwide), the $22 million third weekend for Thor: Ragnarok, alongside over/under $14 million second-weekend grosses for Daddy’s Home and Murder on the Orient Express. It’s not as simple as “theaters need more movies, dammit,” but… no, wait (glances at A Bad Moms Christmas and The Star), it’s that simple. It’s a good thing yet another giant studio isn’t about to get swallowed up for no good reason…

Anyway, in non-Wicked weekend box office news…

