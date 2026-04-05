Punditry related to The Drama and Project Hail Mary can be found HERE and HERE . Oh, and Dhurandhar The Revenge earned $1.852 million (-52%) in weekend three, along with $10 million overseas, for a new $26.24 milliond domestic and $174.7 million worldwide total. It is now, in local currency (and in adjusted-for-current-exchange rates US dollars), the fourth-biggest Indian flick ever globally, behind Pushpa 2 ($190 million in 2024), Baahubali: The Conclusion ($278 million in 2017) and Dangal ($320 million in 2016)

Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie zoomed to a $131 million Fri-Sun and $190 million Wed-Sun Easter weekend debut in North America, coming in within 7.5% of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $146 million/$205 million launch on Easter weekend in 2023. That’s a 10.2% lower Fri-Sun gross following an essentially dead-even $58 million Wed-Thurs total. So, yeah, the sequel was slightly more frontloaded, with 5.5x its $34.5 million opening day gross compared to 6.3x Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $31.7 million opening Wednesday gross. For the record, both are far leggier than almost any big-deal Wednesday openers, especially if you remove any “opened on a Wednesday amid Christmas” releases, this side of Shrek 2 ($128 million from an $11 million Wednesday in 2004).

Just in terms of Fri-Sun multipliers, the second Chris Pratt/Jack Black/Anya-Taylor Joy/Charlie Day video game adaptation pulled a 2.7x weekend multiplier, actually leggier than the first film’s 2.67x multiplier three Easters ago. Super Mario 2 umped 6% from Friday ($48.6 million) to Saturday ($51.5 million) while dropping an estimated 40% ($30.9 million) on Sunday. That compares favorably, relatively speaking, to Super Mario 1, which went from $54.8 million on Friday to $57 million (+4%) on Saturday and then down to $34.6 million (-39%) on Sunday. Noting inflation and exchange rates, Super Mario Galaxy pulled an estimated $182.4 million in its Wed-Sun debut, compared to approximately $173 million internationally for Mario Bros. That gives this $110 million sequel a $372.5 million worldwide launch versus $378 million globally for the $100 million original.

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