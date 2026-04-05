Weekend Box Office: Why 'Super Mario Galaxy' Opened Almost As High As 'Super Mario Bros.'
Opening a slightly less domestically but slightly more overseas than Illumination's first animated video game fantasy, this Nintendo adaptation is still playing with power.
Punditry related to The Drama and Project Hail Mary can be found HERE and HERE. Oh, and Dhurandhar The Revenge earned $1.852 million (-52%) in weekend three, along with $10 million overseas, for a new $26.24 milliond domestic and $174.7 million worldwide total. It is now, in local currency (and in adjusted-for-current-exchange rates US dollars), the fourth-biggest Indian flick ever globally, behind Pushpa 2 ($190 million in 2024), Baahubali: The Conclusion ($278 million in 2017) and Dangal ($320 million in 2016)
Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie zoomed to a $131 million Fri-Sun and $190 million Wed-Sun Easter weekend debut in North America, coming in within 7.5% of The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $146 million/$205 million launch on Easter weekend in 2023. That’s a 10.2% lower Fri-Sun gross following an essentially dead-even $58 million Wed-Thurs total. So, yeah, the sequel was slightly more frontloaded, with 5.5x its $34.5 million opening day gross compared to 6.3x Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $31.7 million opening Wednesday gross. For the record, both are far leggier than almost any big-deal Wednesday openers, especially if you remove any “opened on a Wednesday amid Christmas” releases, this side of Shrek 2 ($128 million from an $11 million Wednesday in 2004).
Just in terms of Fri-Sun multipliers, the second Chris Pratt/Jack Black/Anya-Taylor Joy/Charlie Day video game adaptation pulled a 2.7x weekend multiplier, actually leggier than the first film’s 2.67x multiplier three Easters ago. Super Mario 2 umped 6% from Friday ($48.6 million) to Saturday ($51.5 million) while dropping an estimated 40% ($30.9 million) on Sunday. That compares favorably, relatively speaking, to Super Mario 1, which went from $54.8 million on Friday to $57 million (+4%) on Saturday and then down to $34.6 million (-39%) on Sunday. Noting inflation and exchange rates, Super Mario Galaxy pulled an estimated $182.4 million in its Wed-Sun debut, compared to approximately $173 million internationally for Mario Bros. That gives this $110 million sequel a $372.5 million worldwide launch versus $378 million globally for the $100 million original.