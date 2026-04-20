The weekend box office grosses

In the weekend before the unofficial start of the summer movie season, and yes, I’m counting Michael as the starting pistol (take it up with Fast Five and Avengers: Endgame), Super Mario and Super Luigi had one last round as the biggest-grossing movie in North America and worldwide. Illumination’s $110 million toon earned another $35.5 million (-47%) domestically for a $355 million 19-day cume, alongside an $83 million worldwide weekend and a new $747.5 million global total. Meanwhile, Project Hail Mary grossed $20.5 million (-15%) in North America and $21 million overseas courtesy of Sony for a new $285 million domestic and $573 million worldwide total.

The top newbie of the weekend, here and abroad, was New Line and Warner Bros.’ Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, which earned $13.5 million in North America amid a $34 million global launch. Even if it drops dead after Sunday, the R-rated chiller could flirt with quadrupling its $22 million budget. In other newbie news, Magnolia’s Normal earned $2.65 million in 2,060 theaters, the top opening weekend ever (sans inflation) for the indie, VOD-focused studio amid a much wider-than-usual opening weekend. To wit, Thelma opened with $2.3 million in June 2024 in 1,290 theaters, but a win is a win is a win (relatively speaking).

We’ll see if A24’s Mother Mary peaked on weekend one. David Lowery’s subtly fantastical (and uncommonly compelling) Anne Hathaway/Michaela Coel two-hander notched a $168,063 debut frame in five theaters for a $33,613 per-theater average. It should expand in the coming weeks. Come what may, Mother Mary certainly opened better than Focus Features’ Lorne, which earned $270,000 in 414 theaters for a $652 per-theater-average. That this got a theatrical release instead of, offhand, being a Peacock original was likely a gesture of goodwill to the man who created Saturday Night Live. And as long as everybody went in with their eyes wide open, no harm.

A24’s The Drama earned $4.8 million (-43%) in North America for a $39.6 million domestic cume and $10.96 million overseas (courtesy of Sony and others) for an $89.7 million global cume on a $28 milliob budget. Universal’s You, Me & Tuscany earned $3.8 million (-51%) in weekend two for a $14.4 million domestic and $15.4 million worldwide cume. Disney and Pixar’s Hoppers grossed $2.9 million (-30%) here and $7.9 million globally for a $161 million domestic total amid a $367 million worldwide cume. Exit 8 earned $669k (-53%) for a $2.82 million ten-day total, while Faces of Death grossed $300k (-82%) for a $2.45 million ten-day total.