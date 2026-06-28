The weekend’s other major opener, Jackass: Best and Last, earned just $8.5 million, or barely 1/3 of what Jackass Forever debuted with in early 2022. It’s still a $10 million flick that’ll do well in post-theatrical, but it’s still a case of not being able to sell “one last ride” more than once. Jackass Forever was pitched and received as a series finale, so this is just trying to make audiences forget that the “new” pitch is actually the old pitch. Think, offhand, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opening 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

A24 offered The Invite, their big Sundance pick-up, in seven theaters. Olivia Wilde’s buzzy and well-received sex comedy, starring Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton, earned $379,104 for a promising $54,158 per-theater average. That’s now a blow-out per-theater average, but A) it’s one of the highest of the year and B) The Invite is the sort of “what a mainstream comedy used to be” offering that shouldn’t drop dead as it expands nationwide. We’ll find out when it expands a bit on July 10 and then goes fully wide on July 10.