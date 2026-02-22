The weekend box office “analysis,” at least domestically, isn’t terribly different from what it was via the Friday numbers. Wuthering Heights dropped slightly more in North America, while GOAT pulled an even better second-weekend hold than I thought. The Lunar New Year frame got off to an expectedly spectacular start in China (more on that later), while Zootopia 2 has earned $423.9 million in North America. The Disney toon sequel passed Lilo & Stitch ($423 million) and now sits just pennies away from passing A Minecraft Movie ($424 million) to become the top domestic earner of 2025. Oh, and Zootopia 2 has earned $1.85 billion globally, including a record-breaking (for a Hollywood flick) $650 million in China.

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash is settling for a sad/shameful slightly past $400 million domestic and pathetic $1.47 billion global total. Gosh, I guess World of Pandora will have to add an Avatar Live Stunt Show to (decades from now) make up the difference?! As for Zootopia 2, as long as Disney and/or Pixar’s sequels earn this kind of absurd over/under $1.5 billion in global coin, it shouldn’t give a damn as to whether the original toons barely crack $250 million worldwide. As for Avatar 3, it A) will earn around $850 million less than Avatar: The Way of Water, but B) pulled grosses that Disney would be absolutely thrilled to see for Avengers: Doomsday in December.

The overall Fri-Sun weekend will come to around $79 million in North America, slightly above last year’s $78 million post-holiday frame. This despite this weekend’s top five (GOAT, Wuthering Heights, I Can Only Imagine 2, Crime 101 and Send Help) earning around $7 million less combined than the post-holiday top five (Captain America: Brave New World, The Monkey, Paddington in Peru, Dog Man and Ne Zha 2) in 2025. More movies (Send Help) from more studios (Dracula) representing more genres (Solo Mio), targeting a wider swath of audiences (Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert), equals, if not “more money,” then at least an ecosystem whereby the industry doesn’t like or die on the strength of the single would-be tentpole.

