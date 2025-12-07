In way too much holdover news for what’s usually a pretty quiet weekend…

Zootopia 2 takes a shockingly small fall in China as it passes Fate of the Furious (in the Middle Kingdom) and $915 million (worldwide).

Wicked For Good is falling to Earth, although its likely final cume(s) would still be impressive absent comparison to its over-performing predecessor.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is punching well above its weight.

Eternity and Hamnet expand in their marathon > sprint quests for $20 million.