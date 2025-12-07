Box Office: 'Zootopia 2' Tops $900M as 'Wicked 2' Succumbs to Gravity
In holdover news for the weekend, Lionsgate’s 'Now You See Me 3’ has passed $200 million worldwide, leaping over many higher-profile tentpoles from “legacy studios.”
In way too much holdover news for what’s usually a pretty quiet weekend…
Zootopia 2 takes a shockingly small fall in China as it passes Fate of the Furious (in the Middle Kingdom) and $915 million (worldwide).
Wicked For Good is falling to Earth, although its likely final cume(s) would still be impressive absent comparison to its over-performing predecessor.
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is punching well above its weight.
Eternity and Hamnet expand in their marathon > sprint quests for $20 million.
Wake Up Dead Man earns… well, less than Knives Out earned on its 12th weekend.