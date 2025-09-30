The Simpsons Movie opened on July 27, 2007, with $74 million in North America. It went on to gross $183 million domestically and $536 million worldwide on a $75 million budget. That’s a grim reminder of the extent to which Fox flicks often overindexed overseas in the 2000s and early 2010s, before such a thing was considered a necessary element for theatrical success. It was also, at the time, one of the very biggest “not a Disney toon” animated releases ever, aside from Shrek 2, Shrek The Third, Ice Age: The Meltdown and Madagascar. The notion of a big-budget (and widescreen, natch) The Simpsons flick scored by enticing the still-faithful weekly viewers and those who had fallen off the proverbial wagon in the 2000s. Even if they no longer watched the show, the notion of a theatrical movie was an event unto itself. That we’re getting a sequel is an affirmation that it still is.

It is tempting to look at the news that 20th Century Studios, now owned by Disney, will drop a second theatrical Simpsons feature as another example of how the “second time” will likely not be as big a deal as the “first time.” And… spoken sans any moral judgment, that is mostly true. July 23, 2027, will mark around 20 years since the theatrical release of the first The Simpsons Movie and slightly over 40 years since the first Simpsons shorts began airing as part of Fox’s The Tracy Ullman Show in April 1987. However, this second Simpsons flick will presumably appeal to now-20-year-older fans who may have stopped watching at any point in the 2000s, 2010s, or 2020s. More importantly, it’ll likely appeal to younger or outright young viewers like my (now-14-year-old) son, who “discovered” the show via Disney+ and is at least enough of a fan to show up for a new theatrical installment.

I won’t pretend that I have kept up with the show as regularly as I did up through my early 30s. Yet, whenever I watch a newer episode, I’m consistently impressed with the visuals, sharp wordplay, and creative storytelling. It may not be at the center of our pop culture universe as was the case in the 1990s, but it remains damn clever and often very funny. The news arrives amid blockbuster global grosses ($606 million thus far and heading toward an over/under $675 million total) for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and still impressive initial grosses ($13.7 million domestic and $19 million globally) for Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie. Alongside an upcoming Bluey movie in 2027, as well as Focus Features’ Downton Abbey theatrical trilogy, we are seeing a resurgence in the notion that a property is special or has earned a certain level of stature if it is deemed worthy of a theatrical film.

