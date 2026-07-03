No, I don’t think The Social Reckoning looks as in-the-moment engrossing as The Social Network. By virtue of the story it’s telling, it cannot help but come off as a more conventional, journalistically focused corporate espionage thriller. Of course, such films have themselves become pretty damn rare at the mainstream theatrical level, and while screenwriter Aaron Sorkin << director Aaron Sorkin, I won’t pretend that Molly’s Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7 were not compelling and enjoyable unto themselves. Anyway, nor will I pretend that the recently released character posters for Sony’s upcoming true-life thriller aren’t pale imitations of the iconic Mark Zuckerberg-centric character poster(s) for The Social Network from 16 years ago. However, a key reason for that is a question of focus and intent.

The key Jesse Eisenberg-centric poster in question allowed the text to take proverbial center stage, layered over the actor’s visage. The iconic “You don’t make 500 million friends without making a few enemies” pitch was at the forefront of the image, with a cryptically focused Eisenberg comparatively hidden behind the messaging. But these three posters feature the text “We’re way past making friends” in a faded white font, framed around the respective actors’ (Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong and Jeremy Allen White) front-facing and somewhat generic profiles. As such, the center of focus for each is the respective performer’s nose. That’s why they look “different,” but why they come off as less compelling is that by foregrounding the alleged movie stars, it undercuts the updated (and aggressively self-referential) pitch.

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As for “why,” beyond just a case of a marketing team attempting to mimic that which was once innovative, I’d wager it’s partially about an assumption of fame or drawing power. Jesse Eisenberg was not a total unknown in 2010. However, unless you had seen Zombieland the year prior (or mourned what could have been/should have been with Cursed five years prior), he was likely only on your radar if you were somewhat in-the-know or indie-aware enough to have seen the likes of Roger Dodger, The Education of Charlie Banks, and Adventureland. Conversely, whether or not they actually have butts-in-seats drawing power (or added value bankability), Madison is a buzzy Oscar winner, while both Strong and White just wrapped up runs on two much-buzzed about streaming/cable shows.

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Beyond the simplistic “They don’t want to hide the actors” reasoning, and whatever miscalculations might be afoot in terms of the alleged drawing power of “that guy from The Bear” and “that guy who plays the weaselly son on Succession,” the newer posters do lack a certain tangibility and density. Fairly or not, they come off as a metaphorical “film grain versus seamless digital imagery” comparison, while the images themselves (whether or not they were digitally enhanced or digitally created for the posters) lack character specificity. The Social Network posters hid Eisenberg’s profile behind the text and allowed the actor (or a digital image of the actor) some cryptically disconcerting personality. These shots seem to be made with a “no personality or specificity under pain of torture” mandate.

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I tend to disagree with most instant online declarations that declare the newest image, screenshot or marketing offering is automatically the worst thing ever. That these posters felt so off, especially compared to their predecessors, got me wondering why. It’s not a war crime or a punishable offense. More importantly, those who made the posters are unlikely to be those actually responsible for the overall “look” of the images. Moreover, if the movie clicks and works as a “whether or not you give a damn about the historical events in question” crowdpleaser (or likewise downbeat thriller), this will all be trivia. But when you offer up a glossy image of a dark-haired Mikey Madison in glasses, and it’s not my new favorite thing, well, that demands an investigation.