The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

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Travis Earl's avatar
Travis Earl
3h

It’s also a little known fact that the original subtitle for The Social Network was The Social Network: Women be Shopping.

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Travis Earl
3h

The final scene of The Social Network aged like mayonnaise in the sun. “You’re not an asshole.” No, he’s clearly an asshole. Also way less deep than the movie made him out to be.

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