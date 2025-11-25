First, the bad news… Universal’s Wicked For Good opening weekend was a tad lower than the initial estimates. Granted, opening with $147 million isn’t exactly a problem, especially noting the current “kids out of school for much of the week” Thanksgiving holiday, which (as with films opening in that key pre-Christmas December frame) makes its first ten days into a glorified extended holiday debut. However, the revised number means I have to take back a few of its trophies.

With a launch just above The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146 million in 2023) and just above Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($148 million in 2018), Wicked: For Good is now Universal’s fourth-biggest debut. And with a weekend gross below Furious 7 ($147.2 million in 2015), Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande can no longer claim the studio’s biggest ever “no-dinos no problem” domestic debut.

Say it with me now… #CanThisFranchiseBeSaved?

Now the good news… Universal’s Wicked For Good just opened 31% higher than Wicked Part One ($112.5 million in 2024), posting a percentage upswing on par with Thor: The Dark World, Iron Man 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II and Avengers: Endgame. Those last two have modest disclaimers. The eighth Harry Potter passion play was the first in the franchise to go out in 3-D (with related ticket upcharges). Also, Harry Potter 7.2 ($169 million in 2011) and Avengers 4 ($356 million in 2019) both set new opening-weekend milestones.

However, put a pin in those last two because I chose them as examples for a reason. In a related bit of trivia, Wicked Part One has exploded in popularity on streaming services.

JustWatch is reporting a 538% increase in demand over the last 30 days, with the 2024 blockbuster ranking #1 since November 19. It’s currently #1 on JustWatch, #29 on Amazon’s VOD charts, #2 on Prime Video’s SVOD list, #2 on iTunes, #3 on YouTube and #1 on Fandango.

And no, there’s no word on the $$ earned via transactional viewership. That Ari Aster’s $25 million Eddington is #2 on JustWatch doesn’t mean it’s making up the deficiency after its $13 million global theatrical run. That Wicked 1 is surging at home is only “good news” because Wicked 2 is kicking ass in theaters.

While streaming and theatrical can live together (as opposed to dying alone. However, this does not mean, to use an obvious example, releasing Expendables 4 in hopes that the first three Expendables flicks will see a relative surge in at-home viewership or transactional revenue (or using that as an excuse) is a good idea. However, in a seamless transition, what are the three lessons or takeaways from this boffo launch?

