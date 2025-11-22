Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, soared to a towering $68.7 million at the Friday box office. Among November opening days, that’s below Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($84 million in 2022), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($70 million in 2013) and the three pre-Thanksgiving Twilight Saga sequels ($72 million in 2009, $71.6 million in 2011 and $71.1 million in 2012). That’s also Universal’s second-biggest opening day gross, between Furious 7 ($67 million in 2015) and Jurassic World ($83 million in 2015). It’s the second-biggest opening day for any musical, live-action or otherwise, between Beauty and the Beast ($64 million in 2017) and The Lion King ($78 million in 2019). As far as 2025 opening days, it’s above the $55-$57 million likes of Lilo & Stitch, Superman, Fantastic Four and A Minecraft Movie.