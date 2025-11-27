ScarJo: Real Franchise Viagra?, Plus Box Office Updates For 'Wicked' and 'Zootopia 2, and Promising Glen Powell Movie
'Wicked For Good' is still legging out closer to 'Frozen II' than 'New Moon,' while 'Zootopia 2' gets off to a huge start in China and Johansson trades dinosaurs for demons.
In tonight’s “actually finished in a timely fashion” newsletter…
Wicked: For Good earns a gravity-defying $30.4 million on Monday and Tuesday.
Zootopia 2 earned $10 million in domestic Tuesday previews.
Zootopia 2 is the exception to the rule in China.
Now that’s what I call a Glen Powell star vehicle!
Scarlett Johansson trades avoiding dinosaurs for dodging Beelzebub.